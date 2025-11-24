Mario Cristobal Has High Praise For Freshman Pittsburgh Quarterback Mason Heintschel
As Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal worded it in his press conference Monday afternoon, Pittsburgh is "fighting for the same things we are" this Saturday afternoon.
Pittsburgh currently sits as one of the top teams in the ACC with eight wins and three losses on the season. Miami's playoff chance are deep in the distance at the moment, but a loss to Pittsburgh puts those chances at 0%. While a ranked win against Miami for Pittsburgh could land the Panthers inside the top-25.
Pittsburgh runs into a top ranked defense led by projected top-5 NFL Draft pick Reuben Bain Jr. Freshman quarterback Mason Heinstchel will be leading the offensive charge against Miami's defensive unit and Cristobal won't be taking the young star lightly.
Heinstchel plays like a veteran
Heinstchel hasn't played in too many games this season compared to many of the quarterbacks of his opposition, but the freshman has made an immense impact since becoming the start October 4.
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi made the decision to switch from Eli Holstein to Heinstchel after a 2-2 start to the season and a loss to Louisville. Pittsburgh has lost just one game to Notre Dame since then. The team is confident behind Heinstchel and Cristobal knows what kind of threat he poses to Miami's talented defense.
Cristobal went as far as to say Heintschel plays well above his current grade level. This is the kind of electricity Miami's defense will be tasked with containing inside Acrisure Stadium this Saturday afternoon.
Heintschel's had a great freshman season
Heintschel has 14 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in seven starts this college football season. For an 18-year-old quarterback being tasked with leading a respected ACC program in the middle of their season, Heintschel has handled the position with poise.
The Oregon native has also thrown for 1,899 yards, completed 63.1% of his passes, and has ran for two touchdowns as well. The six-foot-two freshman gives Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman more to think about during preparation for this week's game. Hetherman also spoke to the media Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday's interconference matchup against Pittsburgh.
"Offenses that we've faced this year...I feel like every week we've seen playmakers...every week, I think there are playmakers that are dynamic...there's some good players on every team we've played"- Corey Hetherman
Hetherman didn't single out Heintschel as an individual threat but gave credit to all the ACC opponents Miami has played this season.
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes travel up to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this Saturday afternoon to take on the Panthers inside Acrisure Stadium at 12:00pm Eastern on ABC.
