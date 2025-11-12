ESPN Ranks Carson Beck Outside Of Top-25 Power 4 Quarterbacks In College Football
This season has gone a bit differently than many Miami fans expected heading into it.
Quarterback Carson Beck transferred into Miami last year with a lot of hype after previously declaring for the NFL Draft. Miami knew they couldn't replicate the firepower Cam Ward brought to Miami Gardens on a weekly basis, but they hoped the operations of the offense would stay disciplined throughout the season, whether that meant throwing for 400 yards or 50 yards in a game.
Beck has thrown for six interceptions in Miami's only two losses to Louisville and SMU. Beck had a seventh interception called back against Louisville as well. These turnovers were detrimental to Miami's team success and it was the primary reason ESPN ranked him outside the top-25 quarterbacks.
ESPN ranks Carson Beck at No. 26
Despite the six interceptions in two losses, Beck is still second in completion percentage behind Ohio State's Julian Saiyan at 73%. He's thrown for 2,194 yards and has 16 total touchdowns in nine regular season games. This stat line wasn't enough to rank Beck inside the top-25.
"I've always appreciated Carson Beck's willingness to make mistakes. He makes tough throws and completes a lot of them but the downside, of course, is the interceptions: He has thrown six in two Miami losses. The Hurricanes still have solid odds of reaching 10-2 and, potentially, the CFP, though."- Bill Connelly
Beck has three interceptions in seven wins as well. This brings his total interception count to nine. The most interceptions Beck has thrown in a season is 12 just last season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He is on pace to surpass 12 interceptions on the season statistically.
Who surrounded Beck in the rankings?
Beck became the sole betting favorite to win the Heisman trophy after week 8 of the college football regular season. The mighty have fallen and hasn't been graceful. Beck became the sole favorite after the dominant in-state championship win over FSU. Miami beat the Florida Gators earlier in the year as well.
Beck is sandwiched in between Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel ranked No. 25 and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson ranked No. 27. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier also surround Beck in the rankings. When Connelly published these rankings for the first time over a month ago, Beck was ranked No. 18.
The Hurricanes have a lot of uphill climbing and wishful thinking to do when it comes to appearing in the college football playoffs. Miami will need Beck at his absolute best to even have a chance of making it to the big dance.
