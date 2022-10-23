Former Hurricanes Criticize Mario Cristobal, Miami Football, After Duke Loss

Photo: Former Miami Hurricane Warren Sapp; Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no way to spin the Miami Hurricanes losing at home to the Duke Blue Devils by 24 points. It was headache-inducing for anyone who roots for the Canes and cast a lot of doubt over the trajectory of the program under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal.

Many Miami fans are angry, but what about former Miami players and their thoughts? Oh yes, some of them let their feelings be known, just like fans, via the social media outlet Twitter.

Here’s former unanimous All-American Miami defensive tackle Warren Sapp, just for starters. He’s never been shy to begin with. The way he tweeted about The U on Saturday keeps up with his straightforward personality.

Sapp’s second Twitter post about the Canes was, in fact, milder than his first, this time questioning the coaching staff’s playcalling. That’s not all that uncommon. The first Twitter post, well, was far blunter. Perhaps he was just shocked at the time by Miami's results? Here it is.

At least for Sapp, he’s still paying attention to the Miami football program. Depending on what a person might believe based on a tweet, another former great Miami player appeared to be headed for a break from his beloved Hurricanes.

That post by former Canes All-American offensive tackle and three-time national champion, Leon Searcy, Jr., only festered into another tweet with a picture of himself and his thoughts about the Duke game.

It’s hard to blame former Miami players for being upset after Miami was drilled by Duke. Considering the fact that Miami defeated Duke 15 of the 19 prior times the programs had met, maybe it should not have been a surprise that Sapp and Searcy were their reactions.

Another player from that era – center Kelvin Harris – also lashed out at the Miami football program.

Maybe the Hurricanes need some negativity from former players to come at them for motivation. Perhaps these comments will provide some self-reflection. Whatever the case might be, all eyes are definitely on the Hurricanes and their issues, which need to be addressed quickly.

