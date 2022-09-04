Donno Mailbag: Is This Miami Hurricanes Running Game LEGIT?

Each week, we answer your Miami Hurricanes postgame questions on the mailbag! For a chance to be featured, you can ask questions on Twitter to @AlexDonno or @LockedOnCanes, or via email to LockedOnCanes@gmail.com

In their 70-13 destruction over Bethune-Cookman in the season opener, Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes exceeded my expectations in many ways, specifically on offense. On defense, there are some things to clean up. Let's get to your questions and comments.

Q: Miami's running game looks legit but is that more about the Canes or more about Bethune-Cookman having a bad defense? - Don Julio in South Dade

A: While I don't expect Miami to get 7 rushing touchdowns again in any single game this season, nor do I expect them to break the 300 yard mark again (they had 305, nice!), I think we saw several signs of sustainability from Saturday's performance.

The offensive line played more physical than they have in years. True freshman Anez Cooper looks like a bulldozer already. Jalen Rivers was pulling nicely. Center Jakai Clark was looking great before an injury scare, and thankfully coach Cristobal says he will be okay. They opened solid holes for the running backs and didn't give up a single sack in pass protection. That unit will get even stronger once left tackle Zion Nelson is back and fully fit.

Transfer running back Henry Parrish looks as good as advertised. He led the Canes with 108 yards and 3 touchdowns on 7.7 yards per carry. I love Henry's versatility as a receiver. Both he and Jaylan Knighton are big time threats catching passes. Knighton didn't even suit up for this game. Expect him to debut next week to add an extra punch!

Thad Franklin was the next man up after Parrish and scored 2 rushing TD's. He's not just a short-yardage back! Thad averaged 8.7 yards on 9 carries. This guy is faster than he looks and very difficult to tackle.

Miami also got strong contributions from walk-on backs like Devon Perry, Terrell Walden II and Lucious Stanley.

Yes, I do think Miami's success on the ground will be sustainable. The offensive line is as well coached as any in the country. Knighton and eventually Don Chaney, Jr will make their season debuts at some point and add more potency to the running back rotation. Clearly, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants this to be a run-first offense, so you can expect the Canes to emphasize the ground game on a week-to-week basis.

Q: Alex, after watching some of the games yesterday, including the Bama one, we are light years away. Our defense would have been eaten alive. - @IvanMor95001511

A: You're right, Ivan. The point you make is a good reminder of the fact that Cristobal doesn't have more than a handful of his own true freshman recruits on the field. These are still Manny Diaz players. Some of these players are very good, yes, but they've only had a few months of superior coaching from Cristobal and staff.

Players like cornerback DJ Ivey and linebacker Corey Flagg showed some of the same limitations they had in 2021. Flagg did have the highest tackling percentage on the team Saturday, though, to be fair.

Two of the best defensive performers were transfer portal guys. Akheem Mesidor and Darrell Jackson on the D-Line played especially well.

Overall, the defense grew into the game but we did see some weaknesses in quarterback containment, tackling, and a few breakdowns in pass coverage. Despite the defense being the better unit in fall camp, the offense out-shined the defense on game day.

Q: Will you answer anything about the Meeeechigan domination today? For me? At least a shoutout for old time sake. - Kurt in South Carolina

A: No, Kurt, I will not! This is a Miami Hurricanes mailbag.

You do get a shoutout, though! Thanks for supporting us from the Carolinas.

