Miami Wins the Transfer Portal War Landing the Commitment of Superstar Quarterback

The battle and war has been won by the Miami Hurricanes.

After his official visit to Miami today, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah has committed to the Hurricanes.

It was reported by 247sports that the star quarterback was in Coral Gables over the past few days waiting for the settlement to finish between his former university and his team before joining the Canes.

Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate on Miami's campus

Over his career with the Blue Devils and at Tulane, he has accumulated 6696 yards on 66 percent completion. He has thrown 56 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per throw. He is the perfect archetype for a Shannon Dawson offense, with the athletic capability to run despite not choosing.

This also comes with playing with talented weapons. Malachi Toney is fun to play with no matter who the quarterback is, as he is expected to be Mensah's No. 1 target for next season. The Hurricanes' receiver room also has plenty of transfers who have entered and who are on the way, who would love to play with the star quarterback.

Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate were with Toney ahead of the committment along with Hall of Fame Hurricanes Edgerrin James, to solidify the deal and end the red carpet tour for the Canes.

WATCH 🎥: Darian Mensah, Edgerrin James, Malachi Toney, and Cooper Barkate at Prime 112 tonight.



"We got out our quarterback, we got our receivers…"

Mensah is now on campus. The Canes are projected to be better this year than they were last season.

The New Projected Depth Chart for Miami's Offense

1. Darian Mensah

2. Luke Nickel

3. Judd Anderson

4. Dereon Coleman

Running Back:

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

2a. ChaMar Brown

2b. Girard Pringle Jr.

3. Jordan Lyle

Wide Receiver:

Outside Receiver: Vandrevius Jacobs, Cooper Barkate or Daylyn Upshaw

Outside Receiver: Cam Vaughn, Josh Moore, Somourian Wingo or Milan Parris

Slot: Malachi Toney, Vance Spafford

Tight End:

1. Elija Lofton

2. Luka Gilbert

Offensive Line:

Top Nine: Matthew McCoy, Samson Okunlola, Ryan Rodriguez, Jackson Cantwell, Max Buchanan, SJ Alofaituli, Joel Ervin, Transfer, Transfer

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

