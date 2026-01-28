Miami Hurricanes Take Top 2 In Latest Ranking Of Best College Football Games This Season

The Miami Hurricanes' fairytale season came to a screeching halt late in the fourth quarter of the National Championship game.

The Hurricanes were down by six points with just 51 seconds of regulation left. Multiple big throws and catches had gotten the Canes up to Indiana's 41-yard line. Carson Beck locked his eyes deep on receiver Keelan Marion, but underthrew the pass into the hands of an Indiana Hoosier. It was a dramatic end to a beautiful season of Miami Hurricanes football.

The Hurricanes seemed dead in the ocean when they lost two conference regular season games to SMU and Louisville. With independent Notre Dame being ranked ahead of the Hurricanes all season, some fans expected nothing more than a non-CFP bowl game again. However, it was the week one head-to-head 27 to 24 victory over the Fighting Irish that superseded any other criterion in the CFP committee's voting guidelines. The Hurricanes inclusion in the College Football Playoffs led to some of the greatest games of the entire college football season.

CFP games against Ole Miss and Indiana take top spots

ESPN published their official ranking of the 100 best college football games of the season. The No. 2 ranked game was Miami's fourth quarter thriller against Ole Miss. Trinidad Chambliss was on a warpath to defying the Lane Kiffin saga and beating the Miami Hurricanes, but Carson beck channeled the version of himself that won a national championship through the SEC as the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback and ran in a touchdown with just 18 seconds left in the semi-finals.

"Miami needed a season-saving drive and got exactly that, driving 75 yards in 15 plays and eating all but 19 seconds from the clock before Carson Beck scored the winning points. The Rebels responded by getting to within range of a Hail Mary, but it fell incomplete." ESPN's Bill Connelly

Miami won the game 31 to 27 and advanced to the national championship game.

National Championship is ranked No. 1

Heisman trophy winner and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza earned his own fairytale ending at the national championship game against Miami. The hometown hero brought Indiana their first national championship in football and he did so inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Indiana became the first school to win a national championship for the first time in their program's history since the Florida Gators beat Florida State in 1996.

"With two new faces reaching the finals -- Miami for the first time since 2002's BCS championship game, Indiana for the first time ever -- the 2025 season ended with a tense, urgent and eventually fantastic game." ESPN's Bill Connelly

The Miami Hurricanes August 31 week one clash against Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 on the ranking. The Hurricanes were ranked No. 10 and beat No. 6 Notre Dame on a Sunday night to kickoff the rest of the college football season.

Miami's defensive war with No. 7 Texas A&M in their first CFP game in program history ranked No. 16.

