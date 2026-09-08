Miami Hurricanes Stock Preview vs. FAMU: Who Can Rise After Stanford in Week 2 Home Opener

The Miami Hurricanes return home after last week’s 45-6 win at Stanford. The home opener against Florida A&M will be important for several players to improve their stock.

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney are already surging after their Heisman-like performances, but Thursday is for everyone else.

These six Hurricanes have the clearest path for a stock bump against the Rattlers.

EDGE Damon Wilson II

The Missouri transfer came to Miami to replace the first-round production from Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. He played 44 snaps at Stanford and finished with no tackles and zero pressures on 26 pass-rush chances, per PFF.

Despite not having the debut fans want, FAMU is the kind of game that can quickly change its stock. A sack, a tackle for loss, or consistent heat on the quarterback would be a nice sight for fans to see at home.

The talent is undeniable, and he is primed for a stat-filled night, as he looks to improve his draft stock as well.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is in the Bay for some early-season scouting. #Bears pic.twitter.com/XMAtzbbh3h — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) September 5, 2026

DB JJ Dunnigan

The four-star freshman turned heads all spring and camp. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said before the opener that Dunnigan would play early and that the ball naturally just finds him.

He recorded 33 total snaps on defense for the Hurricanes against Stanford and did not disappoint. Dunnigan recorded the most stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense) on the team with four, according to PFF.

A mismatch home game is set up for him to continue to raise his stock in front of the home crowd. A lot of people are high on the young man, and he will have the opportunity to show off his ball-hawking skills on Thursday night.

JJ Dunnigan TFL pic.twitter.com/iiqu3rR9aj — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

CB Damari Brown

Brown entered the field after OJ Frederique Jr. left with a shoulder injury two snaps into the game. He played 55 snaps and allowed two catches on seven targets for 34 yards.

With Frederique’s status not looking good and the depth already being tested in that cornerback room, Brown will need to stay healthy this season and get back to performing at the level he is capable of.

Brown had some plays he would have loved to have back in the season opener, but he has a chance in front of the home crowd to get his stock trending up.

Ball bounces off Damari Brown but it hit the Stanford player first.



Malachi Toney takes an awkward hit. pic.twitter.com/aa7ClpaAKq — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

Clean coverage against FAMU will certainly get the momentum going for the gifted cornerback.

WR Joshua Moore

Moore started alongside Toney and Cooper Barkate and caught three passes for 36 yards. He nearly hauled in a one-handed touchdown in triple coverage, but he did look good for the opportunities given.

Moore ranked third among the wide receivers in yards per route run with 2.57. The only other receiver who was better (besides the obvious in Malachi Toney) was Somourian Wingo, who recorded 4.50 yards per route run, showing he made the most of his opportunities.

Daylyn Upshaw won the first WR3 headline with a back-shoulder fade touchdown, but they both recorded 15 snaps on passing plays against Stanford. In terms of total offensive snaps, Upshaw had 27 to Moore’s 22.

QUADS action



Josh Moore 3rd catch of the night pic.twitter.com/EgsClm6db3 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

Moore can have a big game against the Rattlers and have his stock surge with a big performance.

TE Gavin Mueller

The freshman played 12 snaps, caught a 4-yard pass, and graded well as a run blocker. With Luka Gilbert out for the season, Miami needs a second tight end who can stay on the field.

FAMU is the spot to give Mueller 20-plus snaps, a couple of targets, and more work in the run game as a blocker.

Production would be awesome to see from Mueller, but the experience will be vital as he progresses through his freshman season.

Keep an eye out for the young tight end, as his stock may be one to monitor throughout the season going into the offseason.

True freshman TE Gavin Mueller is already massive. 6-6, 260-pounder is generating plenty of early buzz. pic.twitter.com/2XH7LuTwot — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) March 26, 2026

Luke Nickel, quarterback

Nickel replaced Mensah late in the third quarter, went 3-for-5 for 27 yards, and threw an interception on a deep ball.

A backup quarterback's stock rises on clean drives, no sacks, and no extra possessions gifted to the other team. This is the goal for the home opener for Nickel, as he should see playing time once again if the starters take care of business early.

Nickel needs to have great tape heading into next year, with the future starting quarterback job wide open for anyone to take.

And he has the talent to do so.

Luke Nickel to Somourian Wingo



First Down pic.twitter.com/V6BcykJol0 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

A short week after a West Coast trip makes that job more important, not less. Miami should win Thursday and win comfortably. The stock that matters is whether Wilson shows up in the box score, whether Brown looks like his old self, and whether the young pieces like Dunnigan, Moore, Mueller, and Nickel can use this game to continue their development.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.