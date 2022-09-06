Hurricanes Stock Report Following Week 1

Week 1 is officially wrapped up and everyone's had ample time to reflect on this weekend's performances. The Canes got off to a hot start against some lukewarm competition in Bethune-Cookman, but there were still plenty of takeaways from the win. Here's a look at some players who saw their stock change over the weekend.

Stock Up

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

Game Stats: 14 attempts/107 yards/3 touchdowns

With fellow ball carrier Jaylan Knighton sidelined with a minor injury last week, it was Parrish who took a majority of the carries for the Canes and he debuted in explosive fashion. He stomped on the Wildcats for 107 yards and three touchdowns, helping Miami total seven rushing touchdowns on the day for a new program record.

The Ole Miss transfer has been everything people have said about him and more already for the Hurricanes. When Knighton returns this weekend against Southern Miss, this is going to be one lethal backfield.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Game Stats: 5 receptions/100 yards/1 touchdown

While Key'Shawn Smith was the most electric receiver on Saturday, he did his damage almost exclusively in the return game (3 returns/184 yards). Restrepo looked like the Canes' most reliable route runner in this one and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke seems to know where he'll be at all times.

The pair hit big on a 52-yard pass where Restrepo showed off the burners and nearly scored another touchdown. It looks like he'll be racking up a lot of receptions this season in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense with his guy Van Dyke under center.

DL Akheem Mesidor

Game Stats: 4 tackles/1 sack/1 tackle for loss/1 pass defended (led to pick-six)

Mesidor was considered a Preseason "All-Transfer" Selection and has lived up to the hype so far. He looked dominant up front, stomping into the backfield at will against BCU. Had edge rushers kept a bit better contain on the Wildcats' quarterbacks, Mesidor likely would've had another sack or two. His length is evident even from the nosebleed seats as he was able to reach up and put one of his massive paws on a Wildcat pass to force an interception that Canes defensive back Gilbert Frierson would return for a score.

Miami's defensive line looks menacing right now, and Mesidor is leading the charge.

Stock Down

DL Jahfari Harvey

Game Stats: 2 tackles

It's hard to give anyone a stock down grade after a 57-point blowout, but there were some glaring problems that could bite the Hurricanes down the line. One of the most noticeable was that they lost contain on BCU's quarterbacks a number of times, It's not that Harvey played poorly, he just didn't make much of an impact. In a game where Miami should have dominated the pressure aspect, they came up with only two sacks. Harvey was the premiere returning edge rusher coming into this season but only totaled a single tackle in the opener.

DB Tyrique Stevenson

Game Stats: 2 tackles

Stevenson didn't play bad. In fact, he was one of the better defensive backs on the field. The problem is, he's supposed to be the best defensive back on the field for Miami. Against FCS competition, he didn't look nearly as dominant as he should have and made a handful of mental mistakes (i.e. bad reads and missed tackles)

WR Jacolby George

Game Stats: Suspended

In spring and fall camp, George looked like the Canes number one receiver and probably would have played that role on Saturday. Unfortunately, he was suspended and that absence will continue through this weekend's matchup with Southern Miss. It's hard to project where he'll fit in when he makes his return for Miami's marquee clash with Texas A&M in Week 3.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.