Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke Excited For Road Atmosphere vs. Texas A&M

Tyler Van Dyke enjoys the role of a villain.

Arguably his best performance last season was on the road against then-No. 17 Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes, who were 3-4 at the time, were in desperate need of a win to keep their bowl hopes alive.

The now-redshirt sophomore delivered, throwing for a career-high 426 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers, elevating Miami to a 38-34 victory. The usually mild-mannered quarterback was riding high following this, with the hisses and heckles raining down on him and his team.

Van Dyke approached wide receiver Xavier Restrepo after the game, as noted in a story by David M. Hale of ESPN, and renounced his appreciation for the road atmosphere in which he helped the 'Canes gut out a win.

"Bro," Van Dyke said to Restrepo. "I love getting booed."

And with a matchup against Texas A&M only days away, Van Dyke spoke about his mindset heading into hostile environments.

“It’s just a good feeling going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet," Van Dyke said to reporters during Tuesday's media availability.

Kyle Field, home of the Aggies, is considered by many to be one of the rowdiest crowds in all of college football. The stadium has been used by Texas A&M since 1904 and holds a seating capacity of up to 102,733 people.

Not only is Van Dyke awaiting the atmosphere at Kyle Field, but he is also looking forward to the high level of competition that the Aggies will test Miami with.

“I’m really excited as a team to get to College Station, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity versus a great team," Van Dyke said. They have a great defense, great players, high recruits … It’s gonna be a challenge and we’re gonna be ready for it.”

The Hurricanes have an opportunity to make a statement on Saturday. A win over Texas A&M will give UM the on-field momentum it has been lacking for years.

Luckily for Miami, its leader and star player is ready to make this happen.

