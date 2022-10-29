Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Game Time, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

So far, 2022 has been a rude awakening for the Miami Hurricanes and a reminder that things don't change overnight just because you really, really want them to.

The Canes have fallen below .500 for the second time this season and while they may not need this win (if only because there's not much to need it for), but it sure would be nice to get this W. A victory may not assuage the crushing disappointment, but a loss would almost certainly bring another firestorm of criticism that the Canes just can't afford right now.

There's not a ton of momentum going into this game for Miami, especially without Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, but there is one point to be optimistic about. The last time Miami was in Virginia, they came home with a conference win by taking down Virginia Tech.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game...

Miami Hurricanes (3-4) vs Virginia (3-4)

Where: Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, Va.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 60 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com.

Odds: Miami is a 3-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History: Miami leads the series 11-8, Virginia won the last matchup (2021)

The Rundown

The Hurricanes are heading into an ACC showdown on the road without their starting quarterback, not an enviable position to be in. If they can pull off this win, though, it'll bring this team little closer, which it could desperately use.

Quarterback Jake Garcia will be tasked with orchestrating the offense, but really his task is simple; don't turn the ball over. The Hurricanes haven't been anywhere close to an offensive juggernaut this year, so there's no reason to them to light the scoreboard up today, but improvement from Garcia needs to be seen.

Miami's defense will do the heavy lifting and if the Hurricanes can muster three touchdowns on offense, they should walk out of Scott Stadium with an evened up 4-4 record.

