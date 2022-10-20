Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes to Watch: NFL Fantasy Football

Three former Miami Hurricanes that have a shot to excel in NFL Week 7 fantasy football.

The National Football League is all about matchups. That’s especially true for anyone that competes with NFL fantasy football. To set one’s lineup properly, you need to scout out good matchups, and why not start with former Miami Hurricanes?

The first game to note with a former Cane comes between two AFC North division rivals. It’s also a game where a former Miami player can win someone a fantasy football matchup.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

With three catches for 58 yards against the New England Patriots last week, the veteran NFL tight end faces off with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That should bode well for Cleveland, as Baltimore has the No. 29 passing defense in the league by way of giving up 267.7 yards per game through the air.

Statistics to note: Njoku has 14 receptions, 219 yards, a 15.6 average, during his past three games. 

Because of Baltimore’s mediocre passing defense, this could be the game that Njoku finds the end zone again.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

After racking up eight tackles against the Indianapolis Colts, Jenkins and the Jaguars go against a porous New York Giants passing game that’s averaging 154.3 yards through the air. That’s No. 31 of 32 teams in the NFL.

RELATED: Miami Hurricanes Stock Report

Statistics to note: Much like the season average for yards passing per game, Giants signal caller Daniel Jones has thrown for 461 yards during the past three games. That equates to 153.7 yards per contest.

It would not be surprising if Jenkins and the Jaguars excel against the Steelers. Therefore, making the Jaguars as a part of your NFL fantasy lineup is worth consideration.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

After a good performance against the Vikings with one-half a sack and a fumble recovery, Phillips and the Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a passing offense that’s No. 29 in the NFL by way of producing 204.8 yards per game.

Statistics to note: The quarterbacks for the Steelers have been sacked 2.2 times per game this season, and 2.7 times per game during the past three contests. 

Phillips should add on to his growing statistics and help the Dolphins against the Steelers. This could be a three or four sack game for Miami overall, placing that defensive unit as one of the best NFL fantasy picks.

