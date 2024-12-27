All Hurricanes

Miami Lands Arizona Cornerback From the Transfer Portal

The Hurricanes continue to tackle the defensive side of the ball in the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Sep 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Emmanuel Karnley (23) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Dorian Singer (3) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Miami continued to address a major roster need on Thursday as former Arizona cornerback Emmanuel Karnely announced his commitment to the Hurricanes over Ole Miss and Michigan. He visited Miami during the first weekend of the transfer portal after spending time in Oxford, and most recently visiting Ann Arbor. 

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is considered the No. 6 cornerback and No. 68 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

Karnley, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, has spent the last two seasons at Arizona. This past season, the redshirt freshman became a six-game starter for the Wildcats, only allowing 22 catches on 43 targets for 288 yards with four touchdowns allowed and five pass breakups.

The Canes are also targeting the other side of the room in Tacario Davis which would be great for the growing room. The freshman All-American OJ Frederique Jr. will also still be suiting up for the Canes next season. The depth and talent in the room will continue to grow and perform as Mario Cristobal continues to hit in the portal.

Karnely has three more years of eligibility. Karnley has become the fifth blue-chip transfer addition so far this portal season.

Justice Sandle
