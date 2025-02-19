Miami Lands Two of the Top 10 Worst Officiating Calls of the 2024 College Season
The Miami Hurricanes dealt with several calls this season that favored them and did not favor them but some seem to have made the top ten list of On3's worst officiating Calls of the 2024 College Football season.
The Hurricanes landed the No. 6 and No. 5 spots and each can be debated on if it was bad calls or not.
No. 6 against Cal could be viewed as a bad call. This issue is that Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe led with his shoulder and while the helmet did make contact, it wasn't forcible contact.
Targeting is one of those collegiate rules that has a true definition but can be one of the most controversial calls because of how bad a call can be or how outlandish some like to make it believe. This call against Bissainthe was the right call despite how angry everyone might have been for Cal and on the internet.
Of course, this call would make the top five of the worst of the season. This also shows that people don't understand what a touchdown and a catch is. At what point did the Virginia Tech receiver have full control of the ball and survive the catch?
The ball instantly moves when he hits the ground and ends up in the hands of a Miami defender who was out of bounds deeming the play dead. The issue with this call is that it should have never been called a touchdown in the first place.
Sometimes calls work in a team's favor and for the Hurricanes this past season, a few helped them to victory.
