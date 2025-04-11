All Hurricanes

Miami OC Shannon Dawson Has Learned This About Carson Beck

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has since taken the time to learn about the mental side of Carson Beck as he prepares his next star quarterback for a stellar season.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson preparing for year three as the OC.
Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson preparing for year three as the OC. / Justice Sandle/Miami Hurricanes On SI
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are nearing their spring game, but it will be without their starting quarterback, Carson Beck.

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has since taken the time to learn about the mental side of Beck as he prepares his next star quarterback for a stellar season.

"(I have learned) a couple of things," Dawson said. "His football IQ is really high. He's played a lot of football, and so when you talk to him about plays or the regurgitation of plays and in the meeting room, you can tell he's played a lot of football and also that his personality comes out over time."

Now that Beck has been in the weeds of the Miami Hurricanes facilities, players and coaches have raved about his personality. Some even call him funny in an intelligent way.

"He's a guy that once you spend a lot of time around him and get to knowing he's a fun guy to be around, his personality comes out," Dawson said. "Not necessarily at first, but as time goes and, you can see it now like his rapport with the group and his interaction is. I like watching people ingrained in the group like that. I think it's very interesting. And so he's done a really good job of building relationships with people in a fast way because it has to happen."

Dawson still has more to learn about his quarterback. The only time he has truly seen him throw is with film, and because of that, there is still the physical side of Beck he has to learn. The summer calls for that, and in time, Dawson and Beck will be on the same page mentally and physically.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football