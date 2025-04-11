Miami OC Shannon Dawson Has Learned This About Carson Beck
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are nearing their spring game, but it will be without their starting quarterback, Carson Beck.
Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has since taken the time to learn about the mental side of Beck as he prepares his next star quarterback for a stellar season.
"(I have learned) a couple of things," Dawson said. "His football IQ is really high. He's played a lot of football, and so when you talk to him about plays or the regurgitation of plays and in the meeting room, you can tell he's played a lot of football and also that his personality comes out over time."
Now that Beck has been in the weeds of the Miami Hurricanes facilities, players and coaches have raved about his personality. Some even call him funny in an intelligent way.
"He's a guy that once you spend a lot of time around him and get to knowing he's a fun guy to be around, his personality comes out," Dawson said. "Not necessarily at first, but as time goes and, you can see it now like his rapport with the group and his interaction is. I like watching people ingrained in the group like that. I think it's very interesting. And so he's done a really good job of building relationships with people in a fast way because it has to happen."
Dawson still has more to learn about his quarterback. The only time he has truly seen him throw is with film, and because of that, there is still the physical side of Beck he has to learn. The summer calls for that, and in time, Dawson and Beck will be on the same page mentally and physically.