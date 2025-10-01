All Hurricanes

Miami OC Shannon Dawson Seeks A Clean Offensive Game Against No. 18 Florida State

Shannon Dawson wants clean quarterback play and to trust his offense heading into Florida State.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looks on from the sideline against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looks on from the sideline against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Clean quarterback play and trusting his offense is all Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson wants.

Up until the Florida game, that is what Carson Beck has done for his offensive coordinator, but there was a slight misstep against the Gators. Beck has his worst game of the season in the 26-7 victory during a monsoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Beck had his worst completion percentage of the season, completing 17 of 30 passes (56.7) and an interception that Dawson gives credit to the Gators' defense for making a play.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The only thing that was really glaring in that game (against Florida) was obviously the interception and if he leads him—but that's a good play by the corner—and so if he leads him a little bit across the field, you got a good play and you have got to tip your hat sometimes when those guys make good plays too."

Miami OC Shannon Dawson

READ MORE: Where Miami Landed In Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Bye Week

He also highlighted several situations in which Beck could have been cleaner during the typical South Florida weather, but still believed that he gave a solid performance for what it was worth.

"And there was a few situations in the game where we just probably needed to trust our progression a little bit and and get through it.But other than that, it was a pretty solid performance. It was in a downpour. He was 8 for 16 on third down and those completions kept drives going. We were really smashing the ball up front so I never felt like throughout the course of the game they ever really stopped us running the football. In games like that, whether it's bad weather and the other team's is struggling on offense, we didn't want to do something stupid backed up so grinding out drives was important to me just to get the win."

Miami OC Shannon Dawson
Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson coaches from the sideline pr
Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson coaches from the sideline prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now all eyes are focused on No. 18 Florida State and a defense that could give any quarterback a rough day.

"They just change things up a lot. You've got to be on point with your run fits. You got to be on point with your pass game because the coverage is going to change quite a bit and so they're going to keep your eyes focused. They're going to change the look a lot and they do a really good job of that. So we have got to be on point with all of our targeting and all of our routes."

On Florida State's Defense

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football