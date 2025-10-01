Miami OC Shannon Dawson Seeks A Clean Offensive Game Against No. 18 Florida State
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Clean quarterback play and trusting his offense is all Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson wants.
Up until the Florida game, that is what Carson Beck has done for his offensive coordinator, but there was a slight misstep against the Gators. Beck has his worst game of the season in the 26-7 victory during a monsoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Beck had his worst completion percentage of the season, completing 17 of 30 passes (56.7) and an interception that Dawson gives credit to the Gators' defense for making a play.
The only thing that was really glaring in that game (against Florida) was obviously the interception and if he leads him—but that's a good play by the corner—and so if he leads him a little bit across the field, you got a good play and you have got to tip your hat sometimes when those guys make good plays too."- Miami OC Shannon Dawson
He also highlighted several situations in which Beck could have been cleaner during the typical South Florida weather, but still believed that he gave a solid performance for what it was worth.
"And there was a few situations in the game where we just probably needed to trust our progression a little bit and and get through it.But other than that, it was a pretty solid performance. It was in a downpour. He was 8 for 16 on third down and those completions kept drives going. We were really smashing the ball up front so I never felt like throughout the course of the game they ever really stopped us running the football. In games like that, whether it's bad weather and the other team's is struggling on offense, we didn't want to do something stupid backed up so grinding out drives was important to me just to get the win."- Miami OC Shannon Dawson
Now all eyes are focused on No. 18 Florida State and a defense that could give any quarterback a rough day.
"They just change things up a lot. You've got to be on point with your run fits. You got to be on point with your pass game because the coverage is going to change quite a bit and so they're going to keep your eyes focused. They're going to change the look a lot and they do a really good job of that. So we have got to be on point with all of our targeting and all of our routes."- On Florida State's Defense
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.