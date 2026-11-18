After playing a season-high number of snaps in the last game, there is another potential candidate on offense to break out soon.

Jordan Lyle is quietly starting to put it together, which could turn him into a bigger factor for the Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.

The junior running back from Fort Lauderdale delivered one of his more efficient outings of the year in last Saturday’s 36-25 win over Duke. He carried the ball seven times for 54 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

His performance was highlighted by a 33-yard run that helped spark Miami’s opening drive of the second half. It was the kind of explosive play that we have seen from him in the past.

33 yard run by Jordan Lyle pic.twitter.com/HeQPix16pC — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 14, 2026

That performance fits a recent pattern of flashes.

Against Florida State in a double-overtime win earlier in October, Lyle had a season-high nine carries for 42 yards and showed improved physicality, breaking tackles and finishing runs through contact.

Against Pittsburgh, he added 31 yards on just four carries, averaging nearly eight yards per carry.

Across the season, he has roughly 29 carries for 154 yards (5.3 average) while also contributing a handful of catches. The volume remains modest in a deep backfield, but the efficiency when he touches the ball has been noticeable.

Jordan Lyle with the nice run pic.twitter.com/hB19jchrS8 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 24, 2026

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Lyle has been on this trajectory before.

As a true freshman in 2024, he rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. That included a 91-yard touchdown run against USF—the longest rush from scrimmage in Miami history—and two 100-yard games.

Injuries limited him to playing just a little bit more than a handful of games and 108 yards as a sophomore in 2025.

Early this season, he dealt with legal issues stemming from a July incident as he missed the opener and served a team suspension before returning. Head coach Mario Cristobal has been clear that Lyle is a trusted player and person who has done the work to regain full standing, and earlier in camp, Cristobal described him as healthy, stronger, and back to full speed, with improved change-of-direction and acceleration.

Bounce Back Year Loading For Jordan Lyle⏳ pic.twitter.com/Z9x3ofRUPH — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 12, 2026

The opportunity is real. CharMar “Marty” Brown is out for the season with a knee injury, and while Mark Fletcher Jr. remains the primary back and Javian Mallory has been productive, Miami’s committee approach creates room for Lyle to expand his role.

With the Hurricanes at 9-1 and in a strong position to clinch a spot in the ACC title game this Saturday, the remaining home games offer a chance for him to build on the Duke showing.

Lyle has the pedigree, the speed that once produced a program-record run, and recent evidence that the physical tools and confidence are returning.

If the touches increase even slightly in the final weeks, Miami may have another breakout running back emerging at just the right time.

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