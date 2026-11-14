Miami Officially Without Important Defensive Starter Against Duke

Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser has been listed out for Saturday’s home game against Duke, dealing the No. 7 Hurricanes a notable blow in the secondary as they look to rebound from their first loss of the season.

Poyser, a redshirt junior and the team’s starting free safety, suffered an injury during last week’s 31-24 defeat at Notre Dame and did not return. He had been listed as questionable earlier in the week after coach Mario Cristobal described him as “doing well” following the game.

The absence removes a player who has started all nine contests for the Canes this season.

I don’t know how Poyser playing this Saturday 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5q5YYpBJTa — 🇭🇹Your Favorite Zoe🇭🇹 (@ihate_ap) November 10, 2026

The Wildwood, Florida, native transferred from Jacksonville State ahead of the 2025 campaign and quickly established himself as a reliable contributor and leader in the back end. Last season he started all 16 games, finished fourth on the team with 68 tackles, added three tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Through nine games in 2026, he has recorded 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Pro Football Focus graded his performance against Notre Dame as his strongest of the year.

Miami’s secondary has navigated injuries throughout the season, including extended absences for cornerbacks such as O.J. Frederique Jr. and Ja’Boree Antoine. With Poyser unavailable, the Hurricanes are expected to lean on depth pieces, including junior Dylan Day and freshman JJ Dunnigan at safety, along with continued contributions from players such as Bryce Fitzgerald and others who have rotated through the secondary.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has emphasized attention to detail and limiting explosive plays as the unit tries to tighten coverage.

Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC) hosts Duke (7-2, 4-2) at noon ET on ABC at Hard Rock Stadium in a homecoming matchup with College Football Playoff and ACC title-race implications.

The Hurricanes enter with the nation’s top-scoring offense but are without star wide receiver Malachi Toney. Duke arrives with one of the ACC’s stronger defenses and a productive running game led by Heisman candidate Nate Sheppard, while quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Cooper Barkate face their former team, and coach Manny Diaz returns to his former program.

Poyser’s physical style and experience in Corey Hetherman’s scheme have made him a consistent presence. His absence places greater responsibility on a secondary that has already been tested.

Miami will need its remaining defensive backs to step up if it hopes to protect its undefeated conference record and keep its postseason positioning intact heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.