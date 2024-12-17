All Hurricanes

Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Becoming a Favorite Inside the New York Giants Organization

The New York Giants are in need of a quarterback and from reports, the Heisman Trophy finalist has peaked the teams interest as they search for their next quarterback.

Justice Sandle

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward answers questions during media interviews before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward answers questions during media interviews before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
It is early mock draft season and for some NFL teams, they already have their eye on a particular quarterback that set the country on fire this season.

Reports from the recent owner's meetings lead to the belief that the Giants are all-in on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bob
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the recent failure and departure of their former first-round pick Daniel Jones, the Giants are back in the market after, at best, a questionable job on the past number of drafts and free agency cycles with the front offense. They drafted a franchise-building piece with wide receiver Malik Nabers but he needs a quarterback to get him the ball.

As of Dec. 17, the Giants are in position to have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and if they continue their tanking ways, Ward is likely going to goes as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Granted, no one's certain what will happen with the head coach and GM, but a couple of others chimed in and said there's significant buzz about Ward with the Giants. Also, take into account that pro-day can change the minds of many around the organization.

Ward led the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0) during his senior campaign. The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner also ranks second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).

The other favorite in this class is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders who is the 1B to Ward at the top of this year's quarterback class.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders was seen outside the Heisman Ceremony catching up with Nabers as they threw the ball back and forth between the two. Nabers also has a lot of pull within the organization so this could also be the direction the team heads in.

Only time will tell who will be taken as the first quarterback off the board with the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders primed to take the two QBs off the board first.

