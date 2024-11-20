Miami's DC Lance Guidry Finds A Way To Keep A Positive Outlook On Underperforming Defense
Miami's defensive coordinator Lance Guidry knows how to make an entrance as he laughed and giggled his way to the podium after another rough defensive performance from his group against Georgia Tech.
This is not an uncommon sight as the DC has commonly done this but this week feels different. There is a new expectation now that the Hurricanes have been handed their first loss of the season. The defense has to perform at a level that has only been reached once during the opening game of the season.
Guidry highlighted that the Yellow Jackets had a great game plan and the lack of execution with his group cost them the game in the closing stretches of the Hurricanes' last game.
[Georiga Tech] had a good game plan. We didn't get adjusted quick enough. I think it still came down to some third downs, especially some third and longs. We could have gotten off the field and gave our offense another opportunity I think we would have come through but it's football," Guidry said.
The defensive side of the ball has struggled against everything this season outside of the run which they sat as a top-ten rushing defense before the Yellow Jackets. However, if you continuously watch games, most teams have run up and down the Hurricanes and it could have been worse had GT's star running back Jamal Haynes not gotten hurt in the first half.
Guidry only knows how to be positive about the loss, however. A microscope was already on him because of how lopsided the defensive side of the ball looked compared to the No. 1 Offense in the country on the same sideline.
Now it is the time to show that this will not be a laughing matter and a time when he and his defense come prepared and ready to show they can attempt to match the level the offense is performing and it starts with preparation and communication.
"You just got to keep the guys talking and making sure you are over-communicating. Sometimes you can communicate things but if they don't give you a signal back you really don't know if they got it or not. We have to do a better job as coaches making sure that we implement those things It's always a coach-player scheme."
Guidry continued.
"It always is. You are either not coaching it well enough, did the player not do what you as them to do and if he didn't is he capable of or are you asking him something that he can't do? it's a little bit of all to tell you the truth. We got to take a look in the mirror and say how do we get this fixed? How do we do it? Do we do it through scheme, do we coach it better, or do we just take it out? So kind of those things,' Guirdy said.