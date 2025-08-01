Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named To Another Preseason Watch List
Miami Hurricanes junior offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has been named to the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, recognizing college football’s top community servant.
A native of Ili’ili, American Samoa, Mauigoa has made a significant impact in the South Florida community. His service includes volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House, running free youth football camps and clinics, and participating in other outreach initiatives in Miami and beyond.
Named in honor of 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, the award celebrates student‑athletes who use their platform to serve others and drive positive change. It stands as a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), recognized among the sport’s most prestigious honors.
The winner will be selected by a national committee and fan vote, announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, 2025, with the Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala to follow on Jan. 31, 2026 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
This will be the third watchlist for the talented offensive lineman who is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Winning some of these awards would also do well for the Hurricanes in the recruiting department for the future, with the pool of offensive linemen making that jump.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.