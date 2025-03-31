NFL Mock Draft: Three Miami Players Listed as Day 2 Favorites
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, we want to focus on April 25 and 26. These are our favorite Day 2 picks at each of the offensive skill positions and three of them played at Miami.
NFL Draft Prospect: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide
There is a strong chance that Milroe ends up being a bust in the NFL. He's a raw prospect and is currently a subpar passer. However, the sky is also the limit when it comes to his upside. If a team is going to take a quarterback on Day 2, it's better to swing for the fences than hope to come away with a solid backup. The current NFL comparison is Anthony Richardson who hasn't worked out to this point, nevertheless, we have seen other raw passers like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen win the last two MVPs. Odds are, like most non-first-day quarterbacks, Milroe won't become an NFL starting quarterback. With that said, you could have said the same thing about Jalen Hurts who just won the Super Bowl MVP in February.
NFL Draft Prospect: RB Damien Martinez, Miami Hurricanes
Martinez has everything an NFL team looks for in a bell-cow back. He has the size to handle a hefty workload, the power to run through defenders, and the speed to break off big plays. There is little doubt in our minds that he's going to be a steal in this draft and a star on the next level. This isn't a prediction article, nonetheless, he would be a perfect fit in Pittsburgh to replace and upgrade Najee Harris.
NFL Draft Prospect: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami Hurricanes
Restrepo ran a terrible 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which may end up only giving him more value. If he now slips to late in Day 2 or even Day 3, he's going to be the steal of the draft. It has since come out that he was dealing with a hamstring issue, which caused the subpar time. We saw a similar situation years ago with Jarvis Landry and he ended up becoming a premier slot receiver in the NFL. With his skill set, there is no reason Restrepo can't follow the same path.
NFL Draft Prospect: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami Hurricanes
We have a third Hurricane as our favorite tight end. He is our TE3 in this draft and projects as a potential stud pass-catcher on the NFL level. The skill and athleticism are both there, as well as the versatility to fit in most schemes. Arroyo has all the tools to be a strong tight end in the pros.
More Miami Players in the NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys Set to Host Miami's Damien Martinez Ahead of the NFL Draft
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Top Miami Hurricanes Prospects' Landing Spots
Miami Stars in the 2025 NFL Draft: Where Will the Hurricanes Land?
Miami's Damien Martinez is the Sleeper Running Back in the NFL Draft