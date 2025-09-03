Miami Star Wide Receiver Named Freshman of the Week
No. 5 Miami (1-0) has one of the most talented freshmen in the country, and he has been named the Freshman of the Week.
True freshman Malachi Toney has earned national honors of freshman of the week from 247sports and On3.
Toney finished the game with six catches, 82 yards, and an electric touchdown. The future is bright for the 17-year-old as he continues to improve week after week.
Head coach Mario Cristobal loved what he saw out of his freshman, reviewing his performance during his weekly press conference.
"It all starts with his approach," Cristobal said. "What he is as a person, as a competitor. It doesn't matter if it's school or practice, taking care of his body, preparing for a lift, like he's always, always early. And when he's early, he's prepared.
"He's not just kind of disheveled freshman trying to put on his his stuff. Like the guy comes in every single day with intention. I'm talking like a pro. Does not resemble a freshman any way, shape, or form. He instantly gains trust because people know that if he doesn't get it right, he's going to bust his butt to make sure he gets it right."
Cristobal continued.
"Now, he's blessed beyond measure, right? I mean, his speed, athleticism, ability to track the football, body control, I mean exceptional, right? But his daily approach and his football IQ, natural ability to beat man coverage or find soft spots in zone, coupled with that attitude, you want a team full of those kinds of attitude," Cristobal said. "You see it in a guy, like Mark Fletcher, you see in the guy.
"There's so many the Rueben Bain's, the [James] Brockenmeyer's, the [Francis Mauigoa's], the [Anez Cooper's], Akheem Mesidor, and Malachi Toney, he has that as a freshman."
Toney will get a lot more coverage now that the secret about him is how. There is some film on him, but the key is that Toney doesn't need to fall into a situation like Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams did. The production needs to stay the same for the Hurricanes to continue to succeed this season.
