Miami Stars in the 2025 NFL Draft: Where Will the Hurricanes Land?

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
There are a handful of outstanding Miami Hurricanes who have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft that will hear their names called in Green Bay this April. We have set up a mock draft to predict where these stars might land in the draft. Here, we will focus on the first two days of the draft. 

Round 1, Pick 1

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward is without a doubt the best quarterback in this draft and will ultimately end up being the first-overall pick. If the Titans are smart they will select him with their top pick, however, there is also a decent chance that someone trades up to secure their franchise quarterback for the next decade. We are more confident in the pick than the team. Nevertheless, whoever does leave the draft with Ward has gotten themselves a future superstar. 

Round 2, Pick 51

TE Elijah Arroyo, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has had a long history of successfully utilizing stud tight ends as pass-catchers in the past. As a matter of fact, he turned another former Miami Hurricane into a star when he drafted Jimmy Graham. He'll look to The U once again and grab Arroyo in the second round. He brings the versatility, skill, and size to provide everything Payton needs in his system. 

Elijah Arroy
Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 52

RB Damien Martinez, Pittsburgh Steelers

This is the perfect fit. Martinez looks like he's built to be a Steelers running back. He's a big, punishing back who fits in perfectly with the AFC North's hard-nosed style of play. With Pittsburgh moving on from Najee Harris this season, Martinez is not only an ideal replacement but also an upgrade.   

Round 2, Pick 61

WR Xavier Restrepo, Washington Commanders

Restrepo is the perfect guy to match up with Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have their field stretchers, but they need a reliable slot option who can move the chains and that Daniels can rely on as a security blanket in the middle of the field. His skill set will fit perfectly in Washington.  

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

