Miami Stars in the 2025 NFL Draft: Where Will the Hurricanes Land?
There are a handful of outstanding Miami Hurricanes who have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft that will hear their names called in Green Bay this April. We have set up a mock draft to predict where these stars might land in the draft. Here, we will focus on the first two days of the draft.
Round 1, Pick 1
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward is without a doubt the best quarterback in this draft and will ultimately end up being the first-overall pick. If the Titans are smart they will select him with their top pick, however, there is also a decent chance that someone trades up to secure their franchise quarterback for the next decade. We are more confident in the pick than the team. Nevertheless, whoever does leave the draft with Ward has gotten themselves a future superstar.
Round 2, Pick 51
TE Elijah Arroyo, Denver Broncos
Sean Payton has had a long history of successfully utilizing stud tight ends as pass-catchers in the past. As a matter of fact, he turned another former Miami Hurricane into a star when he drafted Jimmy Graham. He'll look to The U once again and grab Arroyo in the second round. He brings the versatility, skill, and size to provide everything Payton needs in his system.
Round 2, Pick 52
RB Damien Martinez, Pittsburgh Steelers
This is the perfect fit. Martinez looks like he's built to be a Steelers running back. He's a big, punishing back who fits in perfectly with the AFC North's hard-nosed style of play. With Pittsburgh moving on from Najee Harris this season, Martinez is not only an ideal replacement but also an upgrade.
Round 2, Pick 61
WR Xavier Restrepo, Washington Commanders
Restrepo is the perfect guy to match up with Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have their field stretchers, but they need a reliable slot option who can move the chains and that Daniels can rely on as a security blanket in the middle of the field. His skill set will fit perfectly in Washington.
