Miami Tight End Tabbed to Preseason Award Watch List Honors for Mackey Award
The Miami Hurricanes standout sophomore tight end Elija Lofton has been tabbed with his first preseason awards watch list, as the 2025 Mackey Award watch list has been revealed.
Entering year two, Lofton has all eyes on him after flashing glimpses of his game-breaking ability as a freshman. Even behind second-round pick Elijah Arroyo, he found his way on the field and was able to make plays when given the chance. This season, no one is holding him back as he prepares to be one of Carson Beck's most reliable targets, similar to how Brock Bowers was at Georgia for him.
What is even better, is the full sample size the latest monster of Tight End "U" gets to be on Saturdays.
Obviously, he had a small sample size of what he could do last year with the room we had, but he’s taken that role [now] and he’s embraced it, as a leader and he knows that it’s his opportunity to really take that next step and he’s excited for it," Tight end coach Cody Woodiel said about Lofton. "He’s put in the necessary preparation. I believe it won’t fail him in the end. He’s showing up every day on Greentree. That’s where, as coaches, you want to see [it], because that’s going to be your reality on game day. I tell him every single day: ‘What’s your preparation and your practice performance? That’s going to be your reality on game day.’ And I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes out there and … he could be a dominant football player.”
Lofton has his eyes set on just being better. The taste of last season is still in his mouth, and being better is the only option.
“We still remember that moment from last year," Lofton said. "We just want to go out there, put our best foot forward and go win. That’s all we can really do. Can’t cry about it. Can’t do [anything] about it. All we’ve got to do now is keep working, keep attacking it day by day, play by play, and go out there and put our best foot forward and try to win.”
