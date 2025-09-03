Miami Wide Receiver CJ Daniels Reacts To His Catch of the Year
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — When the 2025 college football season finishes, there will be one play that everyone will consider as the "Catch of the Year".
Miami Wide Receiver CJ Daniels had the "Catch of the Year" in the opening game of the season, and it didn't take him long for people to realize that this Hurricanes team is different.
Daniels finally spoke to the media after making his catch, but kept it calm, because it is something that he knows he can do again.
"I wouldn't say I was surprised; it was just that the world was surprised," Daniels said. "I know I'm capable of making any play, man with a ball in the air, I just feel like it's it's really just me and the ball. So, you know, like they said, that I did in the spring when I didn't. It comes down to things like that as far as, like, us just, you know, executing as a whole and doing those things in practice, and coming back to light. So it was definitely, I wouldn't say surprising, but it was definitely a great play."
The LSU transfer knew that this was just step one of his return to form. He was injured during his time at LSU, and it showed. Now, healthy, he is a walking highlight reel with crisp route running. That is why head coach Mario Cristobal was so hell bend on getting the receiver every time he entered the transfer portal.
"Oh, I tried," Cristobal said. "Trust me, I tried to the ends of the Earth and beyond. Yeah, watching him at Liberty, I thought he was an unbelievable, high-level playmaker."
Cristobal continued.
"The guys' contested catch rate was off the charts," Cristobal said. "Catch radius was huge. Could run the entire route tree with ease. Could play inside, could play outside. Had length and just demeanor-wise, and all the background checking was about a guy that was a true pro about his approach. His impact on that receiver room, it can't be overstated. He has changed the way those guys approached the game. Tremendous impact on these guys. So, oh yeah, I've chased him for a long, long time. Finally got him."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.