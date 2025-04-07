All Hurricanes

Miami’s Revamped Defense Under Corey Hetherman Drawing Praise From Mario Cristobal

The Miami Hurricanes are turning heads this spring as new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman brings intensity and discipline to a revamped unit aiming to elevate the program into ACC title contention. Head coach Mario Cristobal weighs in.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes football team was back at spring practice this weekend, and a lot of focus this offseason has been on their new-look defense. While the offense was a juggernaut last season, the defense was viewed as the weak link that cost them a playoff bid. The program made big changes this offseason, bringing in Corey Hetherman to be the new defensive coordinator.

All reports have been extremely positive about the defense so far this spring. Following practice on Saturday, head coach Mario Cristobal stopped to speak about how the defense looks so far under Hetherman's leadership.

Cristobal On Miami's Revamped Defense Under Corey Hetherman:

“It’s probably on schedule. Super-intense guy. Extremely smart. High football IQ. Really, really intense. If you’re not about learning, if you’re not about intensity, and just bringing it on a daily basis, it’s not going to be for you. … It’s like [offensive coordinator] Shannon Dawson, they’re both elite professionals. Coach Hetherman has brought in his own style, his demeanor of being a tough and physical defense that communicates really, really well, lines up and makes no excuses. Technique and fundamentals are at the forefront. There’s been a lot of progress, and you saw it today. If you talk to them, they’ll tell you we still need a lot more, a lot more work, a lot more improvement. But you heard the guys coming off the field: there’s legitimate excitement because it’s really starting to look different.”  

If the defense can take that next step and Carson Beck returns fully healthy, the Canes could be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. This team has taken huge steps under Cristobal's leadership. With success comes greater expectations, and they will have to put together a complete team on both sides of the ball if they plan to achieve their ultimate goal of a National Championship.

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

