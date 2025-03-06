College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch UConn at Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is all of a sudden red hot and on a three-game winning streak. During that streak, they've knocked off Florida, FIU, and Villanova. In those three victories, the Canes have outscored their opponents 32 to 12. Their offense has been explosive during this dominant run.
Miami will now turn their attention to Friday, when they host the UConn Huskies at Alex Rodriguez Park. The Hurricanes now hold a record of 11-3, undefeated at home at 9-0. The Huskies are just 2-7 this season and 1-4 on the road. They are going to have their hands full on Friday and all weekend against the Hurricanes squad.
How to Watch UConn at Miami Baseball
What: UConn Huskies @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, March 7
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - The Canes' second baseman showed up and showed out against Villanova at 305 Night at The U. He smashed two home runs and drove in five RBIs in a 2 for 5 night from the plate. On Friday, he will look to stay hot against the Huskies, lead Miami to their fourth-straight win, and help keep them undefeated in their home park.
UConn Player to Watch
Tyler Minick, UConn Huskies - Minick has been the top run producer in an offense that hasn't produced a ton of runs this season. He's currently batting .333 and leads the team with four home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .875. When this team is scoring runs, he's the man who's driving them home.
Recommended Articles
Miami Hurricanes Star Baseball Player Named to Preseason All Conference Team
2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here