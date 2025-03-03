Miami Hurricanes Shine at 2025 NFL Combine, Sam Brown Steals the Show
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine took place over the course of late last week and last weekend. The Miami Hurricanes football team had plenty of representation at the event. It was a strong showing for the Canes' players, with a few guys standing out above the rest.
It was wide receiver Sam Brown who did the most to improve his draft stock with impressive results across the board. Running back Damien Martinez also posted some extremely impressive scores for a back his size. You could see him climb early into Day 2 after his performance.
Scouts had to like what they saw out of defensive standouts linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and edge rusher Tyler Baron as well. Both had a strong week and showed scouts what they wanted to see.
The only Hurricane who didn't quite live up to expectations and may have hurt his draft stock a bit is wide receiver Jacolby George, who showed a lack of explosion with poor vertical and broad jumps. It's also worth noting that while projected first-overall pick Cam Ward did attend the combine and interviewed with teams, he did not participate in any throwing drills.
2025 NFL Combine Results
40-Yard Dash
WR Sam Brown: 4.44
RB Damien Martinez: 4.51
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 4.60
Edge Tyler Baron: 4.62
OL Jalen Rivers: 5.29
10-Yard Split
WR Sam Brown: 1.52
RB Damien Martinez: 1.56
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 1.56
Edge Tyler Baron: 1.61
OL Jalen Rivers: 1.85
Vertical Jump
WR Sam Brown: 41.50
Edge Tyler Baron: 35.50
RB Damien Martinez: 35.00
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 35.00
WR Jacolby George: 32.50
Broad Jump
RB Damien Martinez: 10'4
Edge Tyler Baron: 10'1
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 10'1
WR Jacolby George: 10'0
OL Jalen Rivers: 9'0
3-Cone Drill
WR Jacolby George: 6.77
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 7.15
20-Yard Shuttle
LB Francisco Mauigoa: 4.24
Bench Press
TE Elijah Arroyo: 22 Reps
Edge Tyler Baron: 19 Reps
WR Xavier Restrepo: 17 Reps
Recommended Articles
Francisco Mauigoa 2025 NFL Combine Draft Profile and Results
Jacolby George 2025 NFL Combine and Draft Profile
Tyler Baron Highlights His Growth With Miami at the NFL Combine