Miami Hurricanes Shine at 2025 NFL Combine, Sam Brown Steals the Show

Several members of the Miami Hurricanes showed out in the 2025 NFL Combine.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami wide receiver Sam Brown (WO07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Miami wide receiver Sam Brown (WO07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine took place over the course of late last week and last weekend. The Miami Hurricanes football team had plenty of representation at the event. It was a strong showing for the Canes' players, with a few guys standing out above the rest.

It was wide receiver Sam Brown who did the most to improve his draft stock with impressive results across the board. Running back Damien Martinez also posted some extremely impressive scores for a back his size. You could see him climb early into Day 2 after his performance.

Scouts had to like what they saw out of defensive standouts linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and edge rusher Tyler Baron as well. Both had a strong week and showed scouts what they wanted to see.

The only Hurricane who didn't quite live up to expectations and may have hurt his draft stock a bit is wide receiver Jacolby George, who showed a lack of explosion with poor vertical and broad jumps. It's also worth noting that while projected first-overall pick Cam Ward did attend the combine and interviewed with teams, he did not participate in any throwing drills. 

2025 NFL Combine Results

40-Yard Dash

WR Sam Brown: 4.44

RB Damien Martinez: 4.51

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 4.60

Edge Tyler Baron: 4.62

OL Jalen Rivers: 5.29

10-Yard Split

WR Sam Brown: 1.52

RB Damien Martinez: 1.56 

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 1.56 

Edge Tyler Baron: 1.61

OL Jalen Rivers: 1.85

Vertical Jump

WR Sam Brown: 41.50

Edge Tyler Baron: 35.50

RB Damien Martinez: 35.00

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 35.00

WR Jacolby George: 32.50

Broad Jump

RB Damien Martinez: 10'4

Edge Tyler Baron: 10'1

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 10'1

WR Jacolby George: 10'0

OL Jalen Rivers: 9'0

3-Cone Drill

WR Jacolby George: 6.77

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 7.15

20-Yard Shuttle

LB Francisco Mauigoa: 4.24

Bench Press

TE Elijah Arroyo: 22 Reps

Edge Tyler Baron: 19 Reps

WR Xavier Restrepo: 17 Reps

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

