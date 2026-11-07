No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

It's finally here. The real litmus test.

Miami survived a scare from North Carolina last week, but it survived. The goal was to avoid looking ahead and escape with a win, and the Hurricanes did just that. Now, the Hurricanes will face their biggest test of the season in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

For the crowd arguing that Miami's No. 1 ranking is undeserved because of its strength of schedule, tonight's game is a chance for the Hurricanes to silence the doubters. The Fighting Irish sit at No. 11 in the CFP rankings, making this Miami's first game against a ranked opponent.

Most of the focus will center around the quarterback battle between Miami gunslinger Darian Mensah and Notre Dame's CJ Carr. However, Mensah will be without his favorite target, making this game even more important to his Heisman campaign. If Mensah can continue his legendary season into Saturday night, he should shoot up the Heisman rankings come Monday morning.

This is Game Central for Week 10 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Latest Injury News From Miami at Notre Dame

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

As this is not a conference game, the Hurricanes have not submitted an injury report. However, the following players were listed as OUT vs. North Carolina, and Malachi Toney is confirmed OUT until the postseason:



WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

WR #19 Milan Parris

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

WR #1 Malachi Toney

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame Game Information

Who: No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.. ET

Where: South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Series History: Notre Dame leads the series 17-9-1

Last meeting: Last season, both teams met in the season opener that ultimately helped the Hurricanes earn a College Football Playoff bid over the Fighting Irish. It was a defensive masterclass against one of the country's best quarterbacks, while Miami's offense scored on a final option.

Last time out, Miami: outlasted North Carolina in a scary road game where the defense struggled to make plays until they needed to. Offensively, Miami scored on six of its seven drives.

Last time out, the Tar Heels: struggled in the first half against the power of Navy's run game, but in the second half they took control and played a clean game. CJ Carr remains a bright spot, with great offensive weapons week after week.

Weather: Party cloudy skies and cool temperatures await Miami in the Midwest. At kickoff, temperatures in South Bend are expected to be below 50 degrees and will keep dropping throughout the night.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami did not make its usual captains announcement this week. | Notre Dame: Drayk Brown, Adon Shuler, Jordan Faison, CJ Carr.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to Watch Miami at Notre Dame

TV: NBC | Noah Eagle on PxP, Todd Blackledge on Color Commentary, Kathryn Tappen and Caroline Pineda as sideline reporters.

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

Spread: Miami +7.5

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

Earlier this week, the announcement that Malachi Toney suffered a regular-season-ending injury was a gut punch to the Miami faithful. However, in the locker room, I imagine head coach Mario Cristobal has spun the injury as an opportunity, especially for Cooper Barkate and the rest of Miami's receiving corps.

Barkate was a 1,100-yard receiver at Duke last season with Mensah, and several other Hurricanes have been playmakers when called upon this season. Yes, Toney's absence could eliminate an element of explosivity that this team, but if Shannon Dawson's offense continues to nickel and dime its way down the field, the Hurricane offense should still be a significant scoring threat.

Speaking of Dawson, this is the definition of a money game for the offensive coordinator. If he can keep the offense humming amidst this adversity, then the Hurricanes should walk into the postseason ready to get their biggest playmaker back with an unblemished record.

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Notre Dame

QB: CJ Carr, Noah Grubbs

RB: Aneyas Williams, Nolan James Jr., Jonaz Walton

X Receiver: Jordan Faison, Matt Jeffery, Cam Williams

SL-WR: Jaden Greathouse, Mylan Graham, Bubba Frazier

Z Receiver: Micah Gilbert, Jerome Bettis Jr., Elijah Burress

TE: Cooper Flanagan, James Flanigan, Jack Larsen

LT: Will Black, Styles Prescod, Grayson McKeogh

LG: Anthoine Knapp, Cam Herron

C: Ashton Craig, Joe Otting

RG: Sullivan Absher, Matty Augustine

RT: Guerby Lambert, Styles Prescod, Owen Strebig

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Notre Dame

LDE: Bryce Young, Keon Keeley

LDT: Francis Brewu, Tionne Gray, Sean Sevillano Jr.

RDT: Armel Mukam, Eliah Hughes, Jason Onye

RDE: Boubacar Traore, Loghan Thomas, Rodney Dunham

WLB: Jaiden Ausberry, Jaylen Sneed

MLB: Drayk Bowen, Kyngstonn Vilamu-Asa, Madden Faraimo

FCB: Jayden Sanders, Ayden Pouncey

FS: Luke Talich, Joey O'Brien

BS: Adon Shuler, Ethan Long

BCB: Leonard Moore, Mark Zackery IV

NB: Christian Gray, Dallas Golden

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Notre Dame

P: Jasper Scaife, Erik Schmidt

K: Spencer Porath, Micah Drescher

KOS: Michal Drescher, EriK Schmidt

KO/P Return: Jordan Faison, Dallas Golden, Aneyas Williams, Nolan James Jr.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.