No. 10 Expects A Crazy Crowd for its Season Opener Against No. 6 Notre Dame
Take a second and think about Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, F1, and many artists from around the world share the 65,300 max capacity stadium year-round. This season is expected to be a massive one for the Hurricanes and everyone wants the fans to be as loud and proud as ever.
The last time the Hurricanes had a crowd that was bone-chilling was in 2017 when they battled against Notre Dame. Eight years later, the Hurricanes are back to keep their six-game win streak alive against the Fighting Irish, dating back to 1988.
The Hurricanes want to have the same energy similar to the 2017 outing and expect this to be one of the loudest stadiums in the country this upcoming season. Maybe even louder if they pull off another upset victory.
"That's gonna be as maniacal as a Miami game should be," Mario Cristobal said. "I think there's a lot of us here that have experienced those games from the Orange Bowl, Hard Rock, and whatnot, and we expect it to be as loud and as wild as it could possibly be, and we encourage that."
Even the Hurricanes players are excited about what is to come from the hometown crowd.
“When the defense is up,” offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa said, “I expect my seat to be shaking.”
Some players had to learn about what was to come this weekend. Learning about the history of the game, Akheem Mesidor took some time to watch the 2017 matchup and saw the level of fandom that packed the Rock.
“These are the games that you know you train all offseason for,” Mesidor said. “Top-10 matchup. Two great teams going at it and battling. I’m expecting Hard Rock to be packed, because this is not just any regular game. You look back at Miami versus Notre Dame history, it’s always been a great matchup and a pretty, pretty, pretty crazy game. But I know our fans are going to be out there supporting us, and it’s gonna be amazing. I can’t wait.”
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.