No. 15 Miami Shuts Down High-Powered NC State Offense on Senior Night
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The final home game of the 2025 season for the Miami Hurricanes highlighted the seniors who have paved the way for this new Canes culture in place, while displaying the future on national television.
No. 15 Miami (8-2, 4-2 ACC) shut out the high-powered NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) 41-7, dominating for 60 minutes of the game.
"Really proud of our team with a significant amount of starters coming out and maybe playing the most complete football game of the year," Cristobal said post-game. "A game where it was complementary. Both sides showed up when they needed to. Going down and getting at least three points, and then Jakobe [Thomas] hitting that pick-six began a tidal wave of momentum that I think we just take control from there and keep piling on."
Defensively, the seniors set the tone early with Jakobe Thomas picking up where the injured Jim Thorpe semifinalist, Keionte Scott, left off from the last game. Thomas started the game out with the second pick-six of the season for the Canes, shifting the tone of the game.
The Hurricanes went up 10-0 with a little over three minutes left in the game and did not let off the gas pedal.
"We talk about playing complementary football all the time," Thomas said. "So for me to be able to bust a play like that and get the offense rolling, however it works out for them, it just feels good to make a play and be a good use of the team."
Thomas would soon pick off another pass, gifting the Canes better field position. Moreover, even with the game honoring the seniors, this night was about the freshmen and the future of the program.
The 2025 recruiting class was on display for the country to see as they dominated on the offensive side of the ball. Everyone knew about superstar receiver Malachi Toney, but the nation is starting to see what wide receiver Josh Moore, Daylyn Upshaw, and star freshman running back Girad Pringle Jr. can be for Miami in the future.
Pringle has started to see more playing time now that junior Mark Fletcher Jr. has been out in the past two games. He has opened the offense up even more, and the Canes are starting to thrive in it.
"I think we have greta back, but you pride yourselves on saying you have to show it, and if you do, you are going to get an opportunity, " Cristobal said on the star freshman back. "With what he did last week, it wouldn't be professional not to give him an opportunity to see what he could do, and he did not disappoint. He did a great job."
Pringle finished with his first 100 yard game, with 17 carries for 117 yards.
It was also a great day for Carson Beck. Outside of a few slightly missed passes, he remained consistent and finished with three passing touchdowns, throwing 21-27 (78 percent).
"I think just collectively, offense, defense, special teams, all phases of the game played really well, honestly," Beck said. "Just continue to roll and continue to get better, and work. Don't get complacent and be happy with a really good game, but let's go try to have a better one next week."
The Hurricanes will now be on the road for the final two games of the season, starting with Virginia Tech.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.