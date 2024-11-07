No. 4 Miami Is The Biggest Test For Georgia Tech All Season And Brent Key Knows It
One botched play call later, and that was all she wrote for the Miami Hurricanes last season against Georgia Tech.
A promising season collapsed for the Canes while the Yellow Jackets came away with a victory that was handed to them.
This season, coming off a bye week, head coach Brent Key knows that a bullet train is headed his way against No. 4 Miami.
"So, you know, over the weekend, obviously being off this weekend, had a chance to watch, you know, watch the game live on TV of Miami and Duke and I'll tell you what, now this is a good football team. Really good football team. And hands down, the biggest challenge we've had this year, up to this point."
Key continued.
"Anytime you've got a team coming in that's undefeated, but at this point in the season, and look, they have probably one of, if not the leading, Heisman contender right now. I mean, they're leading the league in every category, both sides of the ball. Offensively, they've got big, strong offensive line, and the receivers are as good as there are. One kid's the leading all-time receiver in the history of Miami. Golly, I think we all grew up watching the receivers they had there and the type of players they had at that position. So it speaks volumes of what they've been able to do," Key said.
Key is a great coach who will have the team prepared but with a questionable quarterback situation, the writing seems to be written on the wall. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the best teams in the country and his team knows it as well.
"I mean, they turned the tape on. They're smart kids. We have smart guys on this team, smart, you know, smart people, who graduated from Georgia Tech," Key said. "They turn the tape on and they see the same thing we do. I mean, there's no sugarcoating and hiding things. That's when they start seeing through you as a coach when you do that."
It's an honest group that will have a handful on Saturday.
