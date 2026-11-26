No. 7 Miami Goes Younger At Linebacker, And It's Paying Off
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CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Entering the season, the Miami Hurricanes had the oldest linebacking core in the country, led by Chase Smith and Mohamed Toure.
While both have proven to be some of the best run-stopping talent in the country, the passing defense would suffer at times. However, a change and revolution have started to happen in the room, starting with some of its younger players.
Moreover, when Smith was held out against Virginia Tech, it gave a new opportunity for another rising linebacker in the Hurricanes' room. Alongside Toure, sophomore linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. took his opportunity and ran with it.
"I feel like I played well, but it's always, like I said, it's always time; it's always room to improve," Marcelin Jr. said.
Improving and learning is all that he has done during his time as a Hurricane. The former four-star Miami native spent his time last season learning under those players who are his seniors. It also helps that with the National Championship run, he was able to pick up on more things week after week.
The upticks in snaps have shown off. Moreover, with Marcelin Jr.'s mindset, it can only get better.
"Everything is really working to improve at everything," Marcelin Jr. said about improving his play. "Get better every week. Coach Hetherman always has a coaching point on anything, so there's always something to improve on."
Furthermore, others have seen the work he has put in, like his veteran Toure. It is a moment that he loves to see because he knows how hard he has worked to get the opportunity.
"Those guys stepping up when we need them, man," Toure said. "You know, just like I know when their number is called that they're ready, you know. So, when they're out there and they're next to me, I have full confidence in my guys because I've seen the way they prepare.
"I seen the way they attack every single day and every single week since the first day I got here, this first day I stepped footon campus. EJ, [Kamal Bonner], they're in the lab 24/7. They're trying to learn. They're trying to grow. They're trying to be better. And when they go out there and they perform at a high level, it just makes me proud of them because, you know, I got to see the growth."
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5