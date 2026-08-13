One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping the Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Feel good. Look good. Play good.

The one consistent look that's been passed around from last season heading into this year is the Miami Hurricanes look.

Miami always had some of the best talent in the country, but one issue was how the talent took care of their bodies. Injuries and conditioning issues continued to pile up until last season.

Last season saw a change in the coaching staff, starting with the Hurricanes' director of sports performance, Ervin Young. He has quietly reshaped the Hurricanes' health.

During Miami's fall camp, everyone, starting from Mario Cristobal, has praised the work he has done with the players, getting them ready for the season, and how they practice.

"I see the Jordan Lyle that we saw a year ago in many respects but with better physical traits," Cristobal said about his star running back. "Meaning, I givecredit to Coach Erv Young and the staff sports science and the training. Those guys have really collaborated to put us in position to be able to practice like this, right? Because you train to be able to practice, and you practice to be able to play."

Last season, Lyle was one of the many players rotating on and off the injury list. Now, with some guidance from Coach Young, he looks better, feels better, and everyone is taking notice.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player that has taken notice in the change is underrated star cornerback OJ Frederique Jr.

“I like to thank the strength and conditioning staff for, first thing, [getting] my body prepared," Frederique said after Fall Camp practice. "I gained a couple pounds, got stronger, faster. I’m getting older as well and I want to thank my position coaches for preparing me and letting me know I have to be a leader and step up.

"So, if I’m able to practice how I’m supposed to practice, the younger guys and the other guys will see my energy, and it’ll eventually go onto them. So, I have to do that. I just want to thank my guys in my room and my position coaches and strength and coaching staff.”

The Canes also saw this progress last season when Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor, who were both healthy and in the best shape of their lives, led the Canes defense to a National Championship appearance.

The simple changes in the details of how the Hurricanes take care of themselves and how they have gotten bigger, stronger, and faster, like the NFL program they want to be, stem from the growth that comes from Coach Young.

With a new season ahead, the Hurricanes plan on being the best team in the country. That starts with Young taking care of everyone's needs from a physical standpoint so they will be ready to roll against Stanford on Sept. 4.

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