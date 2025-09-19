One Quarterback Begins to Creep into QB-One Conversations Again
Departing from the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback can set any program back for a few seasons.
The Miami Hurricanes had witnessed a magical campaign from Cam Ward, but after the draft, the question of who would be next began to swirl around the minds of the Miami Hurricanes' coaching staff.
There was a black sheep on the market. Some questioned whether he still possessed the elite level of play that had once made him the No. 1 QB at the start of the 2024 college football season. Add in a questionable draft grade and a major injury, and Carson Beck had no other choice but to return to the collegiate level.
However, he needed a new home.
Carson Beck was quiet and never responded to the drama that was surrounding him during this time. His focus was to work on being the best version of himself he could be, even when everything around him seemed to be falling apart.
Moreover, he held on to one thing. Football.
Now with the Miami Hurricanes, he has learned to love football again and has led the program to be one of the top teams in the country, which looks like a national championship contender.
Three games into the season, and Beck looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It took some time and the right circumstances, but the star quarterback is starting to rise on draft boards once again after plummeting after last season's mistakes.
Through these three games, he has thrown for 812 yards while leading the country in completion percentage (79.3), seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He has been a general on the field for the Hurricanes. No one can question the historic levels of offense that were last year's group for the Canes; however, Beck has better weapons and is running this system like a pro.
Beck has played so well that in many betters' books, he is the Heisman Trophy favorite and is in position to lead the Hurricanes to their first ACC Championship and possible national championship.
However, that is looking too far ahead. He has a familiar foe to face in the Florida Gators (1-2) as the Hurricanes look to own the Sunshine State for another season.
