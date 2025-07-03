Pair of Hurricanes Receive Preseason All-American Honors
Two Miami Hurricanes were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF) Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and kick returner Keelan Marion received top honors from the WCFF.
Mauigoa has started all 26 of Miami's games as a right tackle since joining the Hurricanes in 2023. Last year, he was an essential part of an offensive line that paved the way for the nation's best offense, in both scoring and yards.
Mauigoa was named to the All-ACC Second Team and his performance was crucial to Miami earning Joe Moore Award Honor Roll honors last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, no tackles besides Mauigoa allowed two or fewer knockdowns on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps in 2024.
Keelan Marion, who transferred to Miami in the offseason was a force at BYU last year. He was one of the nation's best returners last fall, as evidenced by his first-team All-American honors. Marion averaged 26.2 yards per return with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Over four seasons on offense, he has 76 receptions, 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns. Before transferring to BYU in 2023, he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Connecticut (2021-2022).
Quarterback Cam Ward received Walter Camp All-American honors last season for Miami. It will be interesting to see if Marion, Mauigoa, or any other Hurricanes can make the list this season. If so, their playoff chances will improve.
This roster will be tested right away as they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their first game on Sunday, August 31. Mauigoa and Marion, in particular, will have extra pressure in that game to prove they were deserving of Preseason All-American honors. If they perform well, they may be off and running. If they wilt in the spotlight, it could set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the season.
Miami also faces off against the Florida Gators this season who are #15 in the preseason rankings. Since the Hurricanes are one spot ahead of this in-state rival, this game will carry some extra headlines and drama, possibly producing better ratings and attendance than other games.
As the summer months rage on, Miami fans are rightly becoming anxious for the new season. The loss of Cam Ward will hurt, but the Hurricanes can find solace in the preseason All-Americans, as everyone expects Mauigoa and Marion to produce at the highest level. Plus, Carson Beck comes in as a proven winner from his time at Georgia, so the future looks bright.Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated for the latest in Miami Hurricanes news.