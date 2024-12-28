Pop Tarts Bowl Injury Roundup: Miami Opt Outs and Injuries In the Secondary
ORLANDO, Fl - The Miami Hurricanes are ready to take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones but they are missing a few players ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game on ABC.
The Hurricanes will be missing all-time great wide receiver Xavier Restrepo who has declared for the NFL Draft and then opting out afew hours before tipoff.
Another key player with be Damari Brown who was working himself back into the lineup after missing the majoirty of the season with a lower leg injury before returning in the final two games the year. Now the key will be who to watch as these new faces have the opportunity to fly around in the Camping World Stadium.
Miami will still be playing a large sum of its roster highlighted by superstar quarterback Cam Ward who plans on goving the Pop-Tart Bowl the greatest show in its short, yet highly successful tenured.
The Hurricanes will look to leave the bowl game healthy and fully ready for many players to declare for the NFL Draft and as well as get a good eye one many of the players for next season.