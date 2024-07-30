All Hurricanes

2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Cornerbacks

The oldest and youngest room for the Hurricanes has a lot of eyes on the core group with a returning stud and transfer player.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Secondary of the the Miami Hurricanes will see the return of one its stars from last season in Daryl Porter Jr. and a new face in the locker room with transfer senior Misheal Powell entering the program.

Some would argue that this was the weakest part of the defense last season but explosvie players where still made in the deep backfeild for the Hurricanes.

1. Daryl Porter Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10)
Breakout season after breakout season is what has been in store for Porter Jr. after transferring from West Virginia during his early career in college football. Now with the Hurricanes, he has become one of the best defenders in the ACC with the ability to lock down any receiver if given the chance.

He starting all 10 games, finished with 23 total tackled and was credited with four pass deflections and a hard hitter coming down like a missle.

2. Mishael Powell

Washington Huskies cornerback Mishael Powell (3) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff nat
A great addition for the Hurricanes in the backfield with a veteran like Powell who now has Playoff experience to pass around after competing for the National Championship for the Washington Huskies. He is a champion for the Pac-12 and now with his sucess he will make his way to South Beach on a coast to coast trip to play for the Hurricanes.

Powell spent five seasons with the Huskies and started 26 of the 36 games he appeared. He intercepted 3 passes this past season to share the team lead with cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. He finished the year with a strong 73.9 coverage grade and brought in three interceptions, including one in the Pac-12 title game against Oregon, and defended nine more passes. He also finished the season with 38 tackles with 2.5 coming for a loss.

In the national championship game, Powell was credited with two assisted tackles and allowed one catch for 12 yards.

