2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Special Teams

One of the best kickers in the ACC will return for another season to clear 50-yarders with ease.

Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales (30) reacts after scoring a field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The beauty of having a consistent kicker is that no matter how bad the game might be going, the kicker will at least give you three points on the board. That is what the Miami Hurricanes have in senior kicker Andres Borregales.

Punting the ball was a bit of an issue on the season but Dylan Joyce was a true freshman last season when he saw the field. Growth will come from his experience last season and with that will come an improved special teams unit.

Kicker: Andres Borregales

A GROZA AWARD Semifinalist and All-ACC First Team in the 2023 season will once again be one of the best kickers in the ACC as Borregales returns for another season with the Miami Hurricanes. Borregales will casually hit 50-plus yard kicks and turn around like he is Stephen Curry from Three because of his accuracy when he puts laces on the pig skin.

As one of the top kickers in FBS throughout his three-year career at The U, Borregales has tallied an 89.8% success rate on field goal attempts (17-for-19) during his junior season. His two misses came on attempts of 54 and 45 yards.

The Miami native has tallied 51 career field goals on 60 career attempts (85.0%), which ranks him as the second-most accurate among FBS kickers with 50 career attempts.

Punter: Dylan Joyce

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Todd Bowles Jr. (19) blocks a punt by Miami Hurricanes punter Dylan Joyce (94)
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Todd Bowles Jr. (19) blocks a punt by Miami Hurricanes punter Dylan Joyce (94) during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The freshman punter saw a lot of action last season and he will return for a fun sophmore season. With the amount of offensive fire power on the field the 2023 All-ACC, Honorable Mention
and 2023 True Freshman All-America (247Sports) might not have to lift his leg to often.

He saw action in all 13 games serving as the team’s starting punter while averaging 43.8 yards on 43 punts and landed 15 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and had seven punts of 50 yards or longer.

