Cal Has Gotten The Better Of Cam Ward Before And He Plans On This Time Being Different
Miami Hurricane quarterback Cam Ward struggled against the California Golden Bears in his final year with Washington State. It was one of his worst games of the season with three turnovers that eventually led to the team's defeat and another loss on his resume of Ward.
To start this season, Ward has been fantastic and arguably the best quarterback in the country. However, in his last game against Virginia Tech, some old Ward started to resurface with key turnovers leading to points on the board.
Ward knows that he has to clean up his mistakes because the Golden Bears got the best of him last season. They forced two fumbles and a back-breaking interception against the Cougars leading them to victory. The Golden Bears lead the league in interceptions (10) going into this game and will be ready to get the best of the Heisman hopeful.
"They are a good sound defense. They are what they say they are on the stat sheet, but at the end of the day we just have to execute plays," Ward said.
At the end of the day, Ward knows that he has to be better and be at the top of his game. Ward is a passer first and will try his best to be the quarterback of the playmakers around him.
"At the end of the day you got to live by the sword die by the sword," Ward said. "That is my mindset every game. I'm a passer, that's what I'm good at doing and I'm going to continue to distribute the ball to my playmakers out at receiver. We just have to limit the bad and keep on executing our base plays".