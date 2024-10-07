Cam Ward Named Associated Press National Player of the Week
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has been named Associated Press National Player of the Week, the organization announced Monday morning.
The gunslinger led the greatest comeback in program history since 2003 to snatch an incredible victory over the California Golden Bears. He aided the hole that they found themselves in but at the end of it all, Ward stood tall and took command in the fourth quarter.
With the ups and downs of a gunslinger, Ward completed 35 of his 53 passes for a season-best 437 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 24-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. Three total touchdowns for the game and he proves that this is one of the best Miami teams in quite some time.
No. 6 Miami are now in their bye week but Ward leads the country with 20 passing touchdowns and 369.8 passing yards per game. These stats alone should land him in New York for the Heisman ceremony but for now, he will continue to be the best quarterback in the country.
Ward and the Hurricanes return to action at Louisville on Oct. 19. They will take on the Cardinals on the road in hopes of staying undefeated against a highly touted team as they continue to search for an undefeated season and the team's first ACC Championship.