Cameron Ward Named Preseason ACC Player Of The Year And Headlines Preseason All-ACC Team
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Quarterback Cam Ward’s selections as 2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year headlines the Miami Hurricanes as they placed a conference-high five players on the 2024 Preseason All-ACC Team released Thursday.
Ward earned 71 of a possible 170 votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, followed by Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (38), Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (15), Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (13), Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (12), Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal (8), Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville (5) Jordan Moore, WR, Duke (3), Preston Stone, QB, SMU (2), Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (2), Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL, Virginia Tech (1).
He finished his Washington State career with 6,963 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 13 rushing touchdowns. He will come in and be a Heisman dark horse favorite in many media members' eyes.
Alongside him on the Preseason All-ACC Tea were teammates, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive end Rueben Bain, Jr., linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and kicker Andy Borregales.
READ MORE: Rueben Bain Jr. And His Ceiling: Extra Point
Restrepo delivered one of the best seasons by a Miami wide receiver in program history last season He started all 13 games and set the program single-season record with 85 catches and posted just the sixth 1,000-yard season in Miami history with 1,092 yards and six touchdowns.
Bain, Jr., is the reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, dominating his opponents in his first season of collegiate action in 2023. Bain was a consensus Freshman All-America last fall, including 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
Mauigoa was an All-ACC Second Team pick in 2023 while starting all 13 games and led Miami with 82 tackles. Mauigoa posted a team-best 18 tackles for loss to go along with 7.5 tackles for sacks in his first campaign in the orange and green and is now one of the captains on the defense.
Borregales served as Miami’s primary placekicker for the third straight year last season and earned first-team All-ACC honors for the first time. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, finishing 22-for-26 on field goal attempts and 44-for-45 on extra point attempts.