Injury Roundup As The Hurricanes Are On The Road To Face Cal
No. 8 Miami looks to get information back in their lineup now that players have been cleared to work and get on the field to play.
No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Cal
It was a confusing weekend last week after Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said that superstar defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and NFL-ready offensive lineman Jalen Rivers would be ready to go.
They were seen in pads during warmups in full gear ready to go but as soon as the team left the locker room for the game time, both were out of pads on the sidelines watching the team.
They are expected to go in a great matchup against Cal in which Heisman hopeful Cam Ward looks to get back on top of the Heisman race.
Cal Has Gotten The Better Of Cam Ward Before And He Plans On This Time Being Different
Other players like Ryan Rodriguez and Damari Brown are still likely to be out with Brown recently being seen in a boot and on a scooter to keep him off of his feet. Rodriguez is still out with an ankle sprain but is making progress toward a return within the next few weeks.
This is the healthiest the Hurricanes plan on being since the first snap of the Florida game in the season opener. The addition of Rivers and Bain will have to the lack of depth the team has been suffering because of how injured the team has been. the run game on both sides of the ball should be improved and better than expected before.