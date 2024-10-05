All Hurricanes

Injury Roundup As The Hurricanes Are On The Road To Face Cal

After last weeks injury report, players are fully expected to play going into this game against the Golden Bears.

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field against the Virginia Tech Hokies as game officials review the last play of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 8 Miami looks to get information back in their lineup now that players have been cleared to work and get on the field to play.

No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Cal

It was a confusing weekend last week after Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said that superstar defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and NFL-ready offensive lineman Jalen Rivers would be ready to go.

They were seen in pads during warmups in full gear ready to go but as soon as the team left the locker room for the game time, both were out of pads on the sidelines watching the team.

They are expected to go in a great matchup against Cal in which Heisman hopeful Cam Ward looks to get back on top of the Heisman race.

Cal Has Gotten The Better Of Cam Ward Before And He Plans On This Time Being Different

Other players like Ryan Rodriguez and Damari Brown are still likely to be out with Brown recently being seen in a boot and on a scooter to keep him off of his feet. Rodriguez is still out with an ankle sprain but is making progress toward a return within the next few weeks.

This is the healthiest the Hurricanes plan on being since the first snap of the Florida game in the season opener. The addition of Rivers and Bain will have to the lack of depth the team has been suffering because of how injured the team has been. the run game on both sides of the ball should be improved and better than expected before.

How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. Cal; Week 6 College Football TV Schedule

