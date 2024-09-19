No. 8 Miami Needs To Focus On Establishing The Run Game: Extra Point
No. 8 Miami (3-0) has already proved that the passing game is leaps and bounds better than last season. Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward is on pace to throw for 5000 yards but imagine a complementary running game to go alongside his arm talent.
Simply looking at the stats, they are. They have averaged over 200 yards on the ground and 400 in the air. Those running stats come from garbage time because Ward airs most teams out before they even have a chance to fight back. That could come down to the level of competition they have faced, but against the South Florida Bulls, the run game could be relied upon to have a healthy balance of offense.
The Hurricanes have struggled a bit in the run game to start the season, and that has been highlighted by many players on the offensive line. In three games, The Hurricanes have totaled 612 rushing yards, but watching the games, something seems off.
Transfer running back Damien Martinez has been great as a two-down back, but he hasn't started to break off as many people have expected especially after his last season at Oregon State.
Mark Fletcher Jr. has been better than expected coming off the lisfranic injury he suffered in the Pinstripe Bowl game last season against Rutgers. He has started to take the RB1 reps instead of Marteniz as that is something that many people will keep an eye on during the rest of the season.
Freshman Chris Johnson Jr., Jordan Lyle, and sophomore Ajay Allen have also been impressive anytime they touch the ball. 612 yards between the room is impressive, but with the offensive line capabilities, they should be dominating in the air and on the ground with the endless talent in the backfield.
Maybe that is going unnoticed because of how dominant the Hurricanes have been through the air, but a dominant running game could unlock a national championship-level offense for this team. Running the ball and great defense win championships, and if one can't be done then the Hurricanes could be a one-and-done in the postseason.