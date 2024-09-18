No One Is Touching Cam Ward If No. 8 Miami's Offensive Line Has Anything To Say About It
No. 8 Miami has dealt with some injuries in on the offensive line to start the season. fifth-year senior Jalen Rivers has been out the past two games with a lower-body injury and junior Anez Cooper missed most of the last game after his ankle was rolled on in the victory against Ball State.
Both have been cleared and will play a pivotal role against a furious defense in the South Florida Bulls.
How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. South Florida; Week 4 College Football TV Schedule
ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Francis Mauigoa has been one of the best linemen in the country, but that does not take away his frustration for those players.
"Losing both of those guys, Jalen in the first game and Cooper in the last game, it's kind of frustrating for me as well. These are the guys that I work most with," Mauigoa said.
With Rivers and Coope returning against the Bulls, it will be key for the line to play well with a dangerous defense. One of the key things Mauigoa has highlighted is the protection of Heisman hopeful Cam Ward.
In all the games played so far, Ward has had time to read a book and sip some coffee with the pocket given to him by the offensive line.
Sometimes the pocket can be too clean, making Ward want to wander out and create highlight plays. With the protection of the offensive line, he can do it, but they would prefer him sitting in there and delivering strikes.
"I talked to Cam Ward about that," Mauigoa said. " The moves outside of the pocket, I told him if you don't have to go nowhere then just stay in there. Obviously, if there is pressure then he can step up in the pocket because we got you. We let him know that we got him till the end of the game. We do everything to make that guy comfortable back there because when he is, it's a dangerous game."