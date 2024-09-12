Simeon Barrow And Hurricanes The Defensive Line Are Rolling Heading Into Game Three
No. 10 Miami has seen the defensive line revamped from the transfer portal and the elite recruiting from head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff.
One of those talents has been Simeon Barrow Jr. from Michigan State. In his first two games, he has been a destructive presence in the middle of the defensive line for the Hurricanes. That is thanks to the help of all the talent around him, and he feels amazing about transferring to the "U".
"Man it's great, we got dogs all around us," Barrow said. "Everything is going smooth right now. I feel like we are going to keep elevating our game, learn the defense a lot more, and play a lot faster. This is not the best we can do but are going to keep on elevating our game."
With so much talent, it can be hard for some players to get noticed for what they do. That isn't an issue with the Hurricane's defensive line as they are starting to find their footing with each other. So much talent coming from the portal could cause issues, but Barrow and the rest of the line know there is so much more to grow.
I feel like it's a lot of people that's experienced and they know what it takes to be a great D-lineman. We all had the same mindset right before fall camp. All to say that we come in to build the chemistry, learn from each other and learn how each other plays so we can play faster with each other. I'm not really surprised, we knew what we were coming into and we knew how to work off each other," Barrow said.