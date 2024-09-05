Storybook Beginning For The Hurricanes, Starting With The First Touchdown Of The Season
Over the past few seasons, the sports world has been following the "script". Many magical beginnings and endings have caught the attention of millions around the world. No. 12 Miami had 6.6 million see and hear the incredible story of ninth-year tight end Cam McCormick scoring the first touchdown of the Hurricanes.
Nine years in college sounds like a dream for most, however, dealing with injury after injury, McCormick did not have the most magical four years of every growing adults life. Him scoring the first TD of the season was only symbolisc of what the season holds for the Canes.
Teammates Cam Ward and Elijah Arroyo where elated with McCormick scoring first.
When he got the first touchdown of the game, I was so excited for him," Arroyo said. "He's such a great dude and he's been through a lot and I was genuinely happy for him."
Ward knew of McCormick's injury history and some of his story. ESPN's College Gameday highlighted it as the feature story of the week and as Ward learned more, the moment became even more special for him and his tight end.
"I feel like that was the best touchdown of the day. Especially since it was the first touchdown of the season and everything he had to go through physically and mentally throughout his journey to get here. I got a chance to hear about the full story during pregame so it was good to get him in the endzone, but we plan on getting him more touches throughout the season," Ward said.
The season is off to a magical start and the Hurricanes will continue to push further than ever before in the ACC as they take on Florida A&M in their next game.