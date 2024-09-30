The Resurgence Of Elijah Arroyo
Injury after Injury and now that tight end Elijah Arroyo has taken to the field healthy as ever, he has been a force for the offense of No. 8 Miami.
It is well known that Heisman hopeful Cam Ward loves to throw the ball all around the field but finding his third favorite target in the middle of the field has been something Canes fans have hoped for since the addition of Ward.
Arroyo is third in receiving yards for the team sitting at 272 yards, 11 receptions, and three touchdowns. He has provided that extra explosive ability that the Canes have exploited because of how talented the player is.
Against Virginia Tech, he saved a possible pick-6 after Ward threw a costly turnover. He hawked the ball down with incredible speed and saved a possible game-changing moment from happening.
"That guy is man. We have awesome guys on the team and he's one of those guys," head coach Mario Cristobal said. "You want your own son to be like that guy. That guy's the ultimate team player, he's been through a lot, and he's seen ups and downs. He's just really really hungry for team success."
It is not a resurgence of just Arroyo from injuries. The entire tight-end room continues to grow and make play after play. Four tight ends get to see the field in most games and each will have an impactful moment when they touch the ball.
The Hurricanes will look to continue to use him as one of the star players of the team when they hit the road and face off against Cal on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.