What NFL Circles are saying about Cam Ward: Week Four
The Canes faced a unique challenge this past Saturday in the University of South Florida Bulls, but, again, their star transfer quarterback shined with another lucrative day.
Cam Ward flashed in big ways in some key first half moments, and showed his overall absurd play making ability and poise.
To pull this off on third and long, on the road and only up two is pure insanity. You can hear the life of the crowd fade off as number 21, Jordan Lyle, scampered across the sticks and out of bounds.
Ward was 24-of-34 for 404 yards three touchdowns and one interception on the day, also adding 43 yards on the ground in what was another performance that strengthened his early season Heisman case. He again flashed high level talent for scouts to see as well, no play more impressive than his 76-yard touchdown strike along the left sideline.
This is an incredible, next-level type throw that not many can make. Opposite hash, from about the 15 to 45-yard-line at that angle is probably closer to a 50-yard-throw, and it was an absolute laser.
As I continue to say on a weekly basis, he is no longer turning heads from NFL people, he has their full attention at this point.
This week's batch of mock drafts have reflected his consensus rise, with major outlets tagging him in the top ten or often higher after about a month into the season.
Blake Brockermeyer (CBS Sports): 3rd
Daniel Flick (Sports Illustrated): 11th
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 3rd
Still, these early season predictions often do not reflect what actually occurs eight-months later; however, for the biggest platforms to recognize him as a real high level draft prospect is significant.
Even though it hasn't been against top-tier competition, what Ward is putting on tape is very real and has him as a standalone Heisman frontrunner at this point. Now with ACC play beginning, he will have a chance to show it against true power-four competition every week.
Additionally, the Canes will begin their path to Charlotte, looking for their first conference title since 2003. They currently are an overwhelming favorite to win the ACC and guarantee themselves a top-four spot in the first year of the 12-team playoff.
Ward and Miami face their first conference opponent on a national stage, taking on the 2-2 Virginia Tech Hokies this Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.