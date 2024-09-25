2025 NFL Mock Draft: Early First-Round Projections
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The NFL calendar is only three weeks in, but college football’s regular season is already a third of the way complete.
With a month’s worth of opportunities in the rear-view mirror, the picture surrounding the 2025 NFL draft looks different than it once did. Some prospects are trending up, while others are heading the opposite direction.
And while the draft—which takes place April 24–26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.—is still seven months away, projections never stop.
Let’s get to our first crack at how the picks could come off the draft board.
Note: The order was determined using projected records from The Athletic, with record tiebreakers settled by playoff odds.
1. New York Giants
Biggest needs: DL, CB, QB
The pick: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Why Beck: The Giants were linked to quarterbacks throughout the 2024 predraft process but ultimately gave Daniel Jones another year. Fate may differ this time around. Beck entered this fall as the draft’s top quarterback, and he’s been solid, albeit unspectacular, to date. The 22-year-old has completed 68.3% of his throws for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in three games. Jones, meanwhile, has rebounded after a rough opener—but if New York was on the clock today, Beck gets the nod.
2. New England Patriots
Biggest needs: OT, WR, DT
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
New England has its prospective quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, but needs help on the offensive line. The Patriots have short- and long-term concerns at left tackle, a particularly impactful position with a right-handed quarterback. A three-year starting left tackle at LSU, Campbell is a steady pass protector with reliable technique—in other words, a quarterback’s best friend.
3. Tennessee Titans
Biggest needs: QB, OT, Edge
The pick: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Tennessee took a gamble on Will Levis carrying an encouraging rookie year into a breakthrough second season, but Levis has been inconsistent through the first three weeks. He’s been efficient, connecting on 68.1% of his attempts, but failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in the first two games and has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions. Should the Titans end the Levis experiment after this year, Ewers is a strong candidate to replace him. Once a high school All-American, Ewers is an athletic, precise passer with the intangibles needed to thrive as the face of a franchise.
4. Chicago Bears
Biggest needs: C, G, DL
The pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Bears need significant help on their interior offensive line, but no viable candidates exist this high in the draft. Graham, a violent and explosive defensive tackle who earned second-team All-American last season, adds another stout presence to Chicago’s defensive line. Second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. has given the Bears reasons for optimism on the interior, and Chicago is hoping 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens does the same—but Graham is a game-changer up front.
5. Denver Broncos
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, TE
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The Broncos need to add playmakers around rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and perhaps nobody in this draft class fits the bill better than Hunter. A two-way phenom for Deion Sanders at Colorado, Hunter has the potential to play both sides of the ball in the NFL. He’s starred through four games this year as a receiver, catching 37 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns. Should Hunter stay in state, he’d form a young, exciting duo with Nix.
6. Indianapolis Colts
Biggest needs: CB, S, DL
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Most discussions around the Colts start with quarterback Anthony Richardson and the team’s middling offensive production. However, their defense ranks second worst in the NFL in yards per game, allowing just under 400, and their secondary is littered with question marks. Enter Johnson, a 6'2", 202-pound corner who earned All-American honors last year and already has a pair of pick-sixes this season.
7. Carolina Panthers:
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, QB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
After benching 2023 No. 1 pick and presumptive franchise quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers’ future under center is firmly up in the air. Enter Sanders, who is immensely talented. He’s completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season, and if Carolina ultimately punts on Young, Sanders may be the franchise’s future at the position.
8. Cleveland Browns
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Cleveland’s offensive tackle play has been subpar this season due to injuries, and Banks, who started at Texas as a true freshman in 2022, presents an immediate upgrade. The 20-year-old fits the Browns’ mold of being young with high upside, which he pairs with more than 30 games of starting experience. Athletic and technically sound, Banks hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 1 of 2023.
9. Arizona Cardinals
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, DL
The pick: James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee
Arizona’s 3-4 defense needs another pass-rushing presence off the edge, and Pearce provides the explosiveness to make an early impact. The 6'5", 243-pounder had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2023, and while his ’24 numbers are down, his tools and pressure ability form a top-10 profile. Pearce is coming off his best game of the season, logging five hurries and a sack against Oklahoma, and his upside may tempt Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
10. Los Angeles Rams
Biggest needs: LB, CB, OL
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Rams have decisions to make on the long-term futures of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, and this pick may ultimately be used on either’s replacement. But for now, Los Angeles has a pressing need at corner, and Morrison is a fit. At 6', 190 pounds, he has the size and skill set to play man and zone coverage, and he has the ball skills—three interceptions, 10 pass breakups in 2023—to make an impact in either.
11. Las Vegas Raiders
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Raiders are already considering a switch from veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II to 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell, and Las Vegas’s future likely doesn’t include either as a starter. Ward, whose college career includes stops at Incarnate Word and Washington State, has enjoyed a strong start to his first season at Miami. The 22-year-old leads the FBS with 14 touchdown passes and is second in passing yards with 1,439.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest needs: OT, OG, DB
The pick: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
After a dismal Monday Night Football showing and an 0–3 start, it’s fair to wonder who ultimately makes this pick for the Jaguars. But regardless of who’s in charge, fixing the offensive line in front of quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a priority. Jones, who ascended to a starting role at right tackle as a true freshman in 2022, has the strength, flexibility and high-level experience to be a Day 1 starter.
13. Washington Commanders
Biggest needs: LG, CB, WR
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
After watching rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels complete 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals on Monday night, the Commanders appear to have their long-term answer under center. But apart from Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington’s weaponry is lackluster. Insert McMillan, a towering presence at 6'5", 212 pounds and one of the nation’s best receivers. This season McMillan has made 23 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns, and he’d be a strong complement to McLaurin.
14. Atlanta Falcons
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, S
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
It’s possible, if not probable, Williams goes higher than No. 14, but he’s a dream selection for the Falcons. Between his length and position flexibility, the 6'5", 265-pound Williams would give Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake plenty of opportunities to get creative with pressure packages. Each of Atlanta’s starting outside linebackers—Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter—will be unrestricted free agents after this season, prompting the chance for Williams to step into a prominent role early.
15. Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, CB
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Bengals need help up front. Be it their interior defensive line or edge rush, a clear need exists—and Grant, a 6'3", 339-pound force in the middle of Michigan’s defensive front, is a fit. Depending on what happens with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins from a contractual perspective, Cincinnati may have a pressing need at receiver, too. But under the premise that at least one, if not both, are back next season, the Bengals are more likely to bolster their defense, a goal Grant helps satisfy.
16. Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest needs: TE, C, WR
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Los Angeles needs a No. 1 tight end, and Loveland is the draft’s best player at the position. Further, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh recruited Loveland to Michigan in 2022. During the ’23 season, Harbaugh dubbed Loveland a “once-in-a-generation” tight end and compared him to the Wolverines’ version of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Through three games this fall, Loveland has 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. He’d be a fun target for Justin Herbert.
17. Dallas Cowboys
Biggest needs: DL, RB, WR
The pick: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
For as tempting as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is at this spot, Walker is a logical choice. A space-eater inside, the 6'6", 345-pound Walker was a team captain as a sophomore at Kentucky while earning first-team All-SEC honors. His numbers won’t wow—he’s recorded just 11 tackles and five quarterback hurries through four games—but his impact goes beyond the stat sheet, and his blend of size and athleticism would be a welcomed addition to the Dallas defense.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Biggest needs: CB, DL, OL
The pick: Denzel Burke, DB, Ohio State
Between short-term depth and long-term starting vacancies, the Buccaneers could use another corner. Burke, a 6'1", 193-pounder, has been a starter at Ohio State since he was a freshman in 2021 and has a chance to break the program’s record for starts and pass breakups among corners. With his size, ball skills and experience, Burke makes plenty of sense.
19. Miami Dolphins
Biggest needs: CB, DT, OL
The pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Miami’s offensive line was a talking point over the summer from a depth and talent perspective, and the unit has struggled through the first three weeks. Booker, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023, has experience at guard and tackle, but projects better inside at the next level. Still only 20 years old, Booker has an intriguing combination of youth, experience and versatility. He’d be a plug-and-play starter.
20. San Francisco 49ers
Biggest needs: CB, C, OT
The pick: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The 49ers’ secondary could lose several starters in free agency, including cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir and safety Talanoa Hufanga. An in-state product from Long Beach, Calif., Davis is one of the larger corner prospects in recent drafts at 6'4", 190 pounds. Davis earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season after leading the conference with 15 pass breakups. Like Booker, Davis is 20 years old with plenty of upside.
21. Baltimore Ravens
Biggest needs: OG, OT, WR
The pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona
Baltimore has received subpar play from right guard Daniel Faalele, a converted tackle, but could find better luck with Savaiinaea. Armed with experience at both tackle and guard, the 6'5", 336-pound Savaiinaea couples his build with quick hands and movement skills to allow the flexibility to play either spot in the NFL. Savaiinaea has only played tackle this season but saw almost 200 snaps at right guard last year.
22. New Orleans Saints
Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE
The pick: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
Chris Olave has two 1,000-yard seasons in as many tries for the Saints, but the room around him is lackluster. Burden would infuse explosiveness and big-play potential into New Orleans’s offense, a strong complement to the route-running savvy provided by Olave. Burden has 19 catches for 257 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, and his run-after-catch ability adds another element to any offense.
23. Detroit Lions
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, S
The pick: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
The Lions like big bodies on the end of their defensive line, and at 6'4", 285 pounds, Scourton fits the bill. Strong with particular prowess against the run, Scourton transferred from Purdue to Texas A&M after 2023. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in his final season with the Boilermakers and has carried over his success to the SEC, totaling eight hurries and a sack in his first four games in College Station.
24. Green Bay Packers
Biggest needs: LB, DE, DB
The pick: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
The Nittany Lions entered this season planning to play Carter at defensive end and linebacker, and while that plan hasn’t necessarily come to fruition—he’s seen just six snaps as an off-ball linebacker—Carter has remained impactful. He’s totaled 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack across three appearances. Donning the patented No. 11 on Penn State’s defense, Carter, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023, has the talent to go much earlier than this.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest needs: WR, DL, QB
The pick: Kyren Lacy, WR, LSU
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a prototype he likes at receiver, and Lacy fits it. A physical player at 6'2", 213 pounds, Lacy offers size and run-after-catch ability that meshes well with Smith’s passing concepts. George Pickens and Calvin Austin III have been encouraging to start this season, but Pittsburgh’s receiver room has struggled to produce. Apart from Pickens and Austin, no other wideout has more than three receptions, and none have more than 31 yards. Lacy would fit perfectly on the Steelers' depth chart.
26. Minnesota Vikings
Biggest needs: DB, DL, OL
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Despite a season-ending knee injury, Revel has a place in the opening frame. He’s big and lanky at 6'2", 193 pounds, and has the ball skills and athleticism to match. Revel led East Carolina with 12 pass breakups in 2023, and he has picked off two passes in three games to start ’24. Without the injury, he’d be a much higher pick. Minnesota’s defense has been a pleasant surprise through the first three weeks, but Revel’s value and upside is too good to pass up at this stage in the draft.
27. Houston Texans
Biggest needs: DL, LB, IOL
The pick: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
An impressive athlete and standout run defender hoping to level up as a pass rusher, Williams boasts a lengthy resume of experience and production. He was a freshman All-American in 2021 and ascended to second-team All-Big Ten in ’23, posting 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. The 6'3", 327-pound Williams has two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a pair of appearances this season as he’s battled an undisclosed injury. He’d help fill a need on the interior of Houston’s defensive line.
28. Philadelphia Eagles
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Eagles’ affinity for drafting Georgia players—particularly those on defense—is only a small part of the equation. Walker has the versatility to play on the line of scrimmage and as a traditional linebacker. He’s explosive, rangy and a successful pressure player, be it as a blitzer or edge rusher. At 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker projects as an off-ball linebacker with unique pressure capabilities, and he’d be a fun chess piece for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
29. New York Jets
Biggest needs: DL, S, Edge
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
An impact player since stepping foot on campus in 2022, Starks is a well-rounded safety prospect with strong ball production. Through 32 games, the Jefferson, Ga., native has six interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Georgia coach Kirby Smart compared Starks to Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey for his range, playmaking and versatility—Smart said Starks can play corner if needed. New York’s secondary has been serviceable, but Starks’s position flexibility makes him a viable option.
30. Buffalo Bills
Biggest needs: WR, S, CB
The pick: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The undefeated Bills are averaging an NFL-best 37.3 points per game through the first three weeks. Buffalo’s receiving corps is led by Khalil Shakir, an ascending third-year player, and the Bills are optimistic about second-round rookie Keon Coleman. But the room beyond Shakir and Coleman leaves questions, and Bond offers the dynamic vertical presence Buffalo is missing.
31. Seattle Seahawks
Biggest needs: OT, LB, DL
The pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Seahawks have a void at right tackle, as Abraham Lucas has struggled staying on the field the past two seasons. Ersery, who plays left tackle at Minnesota, is a powerful run blocker with the length and athleticism to win as a pass protector on the outside. His lone experience at right tackle came in 2020. The Seahawks have a staple at left tackle in Charles Cross, but Ersery’s physical tools and collegiate seasoning should allow him to transition to the right side if needed.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest needs: CB, OT, DE
The pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Hairston possesses two of the most important cornerback traits: size and ball production.. Last year, the 6'1", 186-pound Hairston ranked fifth in the nation in interceptions with five, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He added another pick-six to his résumé in Kentucky’s Week 4 victory over Ohio. Kansas City lost L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans in free agency last spring, thrusting Jaylen Watson into a starting job. But Hairston could be a better solution.